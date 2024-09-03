Applebee’s® Kicks Off the 2024 NFL Season with America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for Only 50 Cents

Applebee’s Grill + Bar is kicking off its first season as the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League with 50 cent Boneless Wings for dine-in and To Go.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar is kicking off its first season as the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League with 50 cent Boneless Wings for dine-in and To Go and NEW $10 NFL Bucket Cocktails. (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Grill + Bar is kicking off its first season as the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League with 50 cent Boneless Wings for dine-in and To Go and NEW $10 NFL Bucket Cocktails. (Photo: Business Wire)

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Touchdown! Applebee’s Grill + Bar is kicking off its first season as the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League with 50 cent Boneless Wings for dine-in and To Go and NEW $10 NFL Bucket Cocktails. But that’s not the only news in the neighborhood. Applebee’s superfans will have the chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX and other prizes through the Club Applebee’s Super Bowl Sweepstakes now through Jan. 5, 2025!

To celebrate America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for only 50 cents and the start of the season, Head Coach Dan Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles running back and two-time Pro-Bowler Saquon Barkley, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy join Team Applebee’s in a new advertising campaign that begins airing today. Plus, Applebee’s will throw the first pass with an exciting docu-style series featuring some of the NFL’s most popular players, while offering guests across the country delicious deals at an unbeatable value.

“There’s no better way to celebrate the return of football season than with America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for only 50 cents and our NEW $10 NFL Bucket cocktails,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “During the off-season we’ve been training to give our guests unbeatable offers and experiences – such as our Club Applebee’s Super Bowl Sweepstakes! Plus, our new integrated advertising campaign features some of the league’s biggest stars. We’re just getting the game started at Applebee's!”

America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for 50 Cents

To fuel fans at the start of the season, Applebee’s restaurants nationwide are offering America’s Favorite Boneless Wings for only 50 Cents each, now for a limited time. Available for dine-in, To Go and delivery, guests can enjoy America’s Favorite Boneless Wings* at their local Applebee’s as they gather with friends and family to cheer on their favorite teams. Applebee’s crispy breaded pieces of juicy, tender boneless chicken come tossed in a variety of different mouthwatering sauces and guests can choose from six different flavors including Classic Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo or Honey Pepper. Whether at home or in restaurant, Applebee's is committed to keeping guests and football fans alike Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood.

PRE-SEASONING – An Applebee’s Training Camp

To celebrate throughout the season, Applebee’s is launching PRE-SEASONING – An Applebee’s Training Camp. This six-part weekly mini-series available on Applebee’s social channels follows NFL stars, Purdy, Barkley, and Coach Campbell as they join Team Applebee’s and features their highs and lows as they find their place in Applebee’s dining dynasty. Airing on Sept. 5, the social show, produced by Grey New York, will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the NFL stars’ journey to learn what it takes to serve up the Good in the Neighborhood at their local Applebee’s. View the trailer here.

“We’re proudly serving up the NFL to our guests both in restaurants and online,” said Yashinsky. “While Applebee’s is home to all occasions, this social video series is a first, and we know our guests are going to have just as much fun watching, as we had making it. Brock, Saquon, and Dan were amazing partners – and Coach Campbell’s acting skills are second to only his coaching prowess!”

Club Applebee’s® Super Bowl Sweepstakes

To bring even more excitement to the field, superfans will have the chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX, in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, through the Club Applebee’s Super Bowl Sweepstakes between Sept. 3, 2024, and Jan. 5, 2025. New and current Club Applebee’s members can participate by collecting entries for a chance to win the grand prize and other weekly prizes. Guests can earn entries with every purchase of $10 or more (restrictions apply), valid for Dine-In or Online To Go Orders at Applebees.com/superbowl. May the best player win!**

NEW $10 NFL Buckets Cocktails

To keep all endzone celebrations going, Applebee’s is launching a new line-up of limited-time $10 cocktails in NFL-themed buckets when guests dine in-restaurant!*** Guests can kick back and relax with the $10 Captain’s Kickoff Bucket, a delicious Bahama Mama featuring Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, creme de banana liqueur, grenadine, orange and pineapple juice and Starry lemon lime soda or cheers with the $10 M.V.Tea Bucket, featuring Applebee’s “most valuable” Long Island Iced Tea made with Smirnoff Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, triple sec and premium lemon sour topped with Pepsi and served in a 32 oz. bucket decorated with all 32 NFL Football Team logos. Plus, guests can sip and score big with Applebee’s $5 Strawberry Spiked Sangria featuring Barefoot Moscato, strawberry, pineapple juice and Starry lemon lime soda with an extra kick of Smirnoff Vodka, served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass.

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Bleu cheese and house-made buttermilk ranch dressing available for an additional 50¢, celery add-on available for an additional 25¢. Visit bonelesswings.com for details on America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC,18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 1/5/25. Enter receipt info by 1/10/25. Limit 1 transaction per day per person. Minimum purchase excludes alcohol, tax, gratuity, gift card purchases, delivery fees, donations, coupons, bonus cards, discounts, & 3rd party delivery. For details, rules & free entry visit applebees.com/superbowl.

*** Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only. Select beverages available where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,625 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 12 countries outside the United States as of June 30, 2024. This number does not include one domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:

Instagram: @applebees

TikTok: @applebees

X: @applebees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees

BR-APPB