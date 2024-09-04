Nashville Yards Residential Tower to Be Managed by Sentral

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Value Partners, owner and developer of Nashville Yards, announced today that Sentral, the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, has been selected to manage The Everett, the first of two highly-anticipated Class A+ residential towers at Nashville Yards. Working in conjunction with its development partner, Streetlights Residential, Southwest Value Partners has designed and constructed the towers to offer an unequaled experience to live at Nashville Yards. Located on Commerce Street between 9th and 10th Avenues, The Everett is the only residential tower associated with and available at Nashville Yards and is marked by top-tier amenities and stunning views, all steps away from world-class entertainment, dining, retail, office, and fitness offerings.

“The Everett is a very unique place to live – in a safe, vibrant, healthy, walkable, 19-acre master-planned community in the heart of downtown Nashville where residents can enjoy top-tier amenities and world class dining, retail, health and entertainment offerings,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. “Sentral is the ideal partner to optimize and ensure this experience for our residents, and we are glad to have them on board.”

Pre-leasing at The Everett began Labor Day weekend, and offers 361 one- and two-bedroom residences with the first move-ins starting in December. The residences offer a broad array of luxury amenities for work and leisure, including a third-floor amenity deck with a resort-style pool, spa, outdoor lounge and grilling stations; pet wash and dog park; fitness center featuring Technogym equipment and yoga area; game room with billiards, shuffleboard, table tennis, arcade and more; a resident bar; and co-working space.

“Nashville Yards embodies everything that Sentral stands for – creating dynamic, community-driven lifestyle experiences for our residents that are truly exceptional and where our deep expertise in full-service, hospitality style management can be leveraged to our fullest capabilities,” said Lisa Yeh, President of Sentral. “We are eager to welcome our first residents in the coming months.”

The Everett adds to Sentral’s robust portfolio of hospitality-style multifamily residences. Sentral’s communities are distinguished by their offerings of uniquely curated amenity experiences, thoughtfully designed co-working spaces and integration of highly acclaimed food, beverage and entertainment venues.

Beyond the amenities within The Everett, residents will also be able to enjoy the myriad of wellness, dining and entertainment options located throughout Nashville Yards and benefit from exclusive resident perks. Nashville Yards is a highly walkable community with seven acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

Crisp & Green, a health-conscious fast-casual restaurant, The Urban Juicer, Starbucks, and Orangetheory Fitness are already open in the base of Amazon Tower 1. Forthcoming dining options include Culaccino, Ocean Prime and Fogo de Chão. The Pinnacle, a state-of-the-art live music and entertainment theater operated by AEG Presents; and Elevate Entertainment Group’s EVO Cinemas, a luxury dine-in cinema and experiential entertainment venue, are expected to open in early 2025, along with Iconix Fitness, a high-end wellness and recovery-focused fitness club operator. Additional food and beverage, entertainment and retail options will be announced in the coming months.

“The residences at Nashville Yards were designed with a bold vision to create an extraordinary lifestyle experience that will enrich the lives of those who live here and will elevate the entire neighborhood,” said Streetlights Senior Vice President of Development Rob Bratton. “Sentral, with its excellent track record of operating amenity-driven communities of this scale and quality, is the ultimate partner to make this plan a reality.”

The Everett is conveniently located within walking distance of some of Nashville’s top employers that are also tenants of Nashville Yards, including Amazon, CAA, AEG Presents, Pinnacle, Bass Berry & Sims, PricewaterhouseCoopers and others. Residents and tenants of Nashville Yards will also receive priority placement at The Goddard School, which is expected to open in Spring 2025 and enroll approximately 250 children.

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-building residential hospitality operator, maximizing NOI lift for Class A owners through superior performance and enhanced experience. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $4 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels and Ascendant Capital Partners. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

About Southwest Value Partners and Nashville Yards

Co-headquartered in Nashville and San Diego, Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com.

Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living in two towers, The Everett and The Emory. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension St. Thomas Landing. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on X and Instagram.

About StreetLights Residential

StreetLights Residential specializes in new urbanist apartment homes and mixed-use developments. With in-house development, design, and construction expertise, the StreetLights team focuses on custom luxury communities which rival the experience, lifestyle and amenities of living in an urban boutique hotel. StreetLights has numerous urban infill projects throughout the country with more than 14,000 multifamily units completed in progress in 11 cities across six states. Since StreetLights' inception in 2011, the company has grown to more than 200 employees in its development and construction companies and has offices in Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, and Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.streetlights.com.