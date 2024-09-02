BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recently, the Brazilian Mare Youth Symphony Orchestra and the State Grid Corporation of China employee musicians and singers jointly performed a cultural exchange concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil at Beijing National Library Concert Hall. This concert was hosted by the State Grid and aimed to use music as a bridge to sing the profound friendship between China and Brazil.

At the concert, the orchestra affectionately performed excerpts from the works of the famous Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim, as well as familiar Chinese songs such as "Mo Li Hua", "The Butterfly Lovers" and "Big Fish and Begonia", and incorporated various art forms such as Beijing Opera, Chorus, Chinese folk music, etc., bringing the audience an audio-visual art feast with the cultural characteristics of China and Brazil.

The Mare Youth Symphony Orchestra is a social welfare project that the State Grid has supported in Brazil for a long time since 2011. This is the first time that the orchestra has come to China for cultural exchange. During the event, the orchestra also held a flash mob event at Beijing Xidan Renewal Field, and performed Chinese-Brazilian music works at Shougang Park and Badaling Great Wall, vividly demonstrating the friendship and cultural integration between the two peoples. The orchestra members also visited the Palace Museum, the Temple of Heaven, the Bird's Nest and other Beijing landmarks to deeply experience the charm of Chinese culture.

State Grid complies with the global trend of sustainable development, adheres to the concept of green development, and actively serves the joint construction of the "Belt and Road". It not only supports a number of public welfare projects in Brazil, but also plays an important role in China-Brazil energy cooperation. The State Grid Brazil Holding Company and CPFL Energia, which it invests in and operates, as well as a number of transmission projects, have made outstanding contributions to promoting Brazil's energy transformation.