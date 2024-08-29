Booz Allen Awarded $421M CDM DEFEND Contract

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a task order to continue its support for the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) DEFEND program, which makes federal government data and networks more resilient against cyberattacks. The three-year award carries a base value of $421 million and a ceiling of $1.2 billion. Booz Allen will provide cybersecurity tools and expertise on behalf of CISA to 13 government agencies, including NASA, IRS, and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—expanding critical incident support to include advancing zero trust maturity.

Recognizing that government networks are increasingly targeted by adversaries, DHS established the CDM program in 2014. Booz Allen has partnered with CISA and federal agencies since CDM’s inception and emerged as a leading systems integrator for the program. This latest award extends Booz Allen’s role in deploying cyber capabilities to the bulk of the federal civilian enterprise and providing actionable data for risk-based decision making.

“The threat environment is constantly evolving and growing more complex as the nation pivots to strategic competition. Federal agencies must be able to respond quickly to emerging threats in a matter of minutes or seconds, not months or weeks, to mitigate risks to U.S. critical infrastructure and civilians,” said Kelly Rozumalski, senior vice president at Booz Allen and a leader in the firm’s National Cyber defense business. “The CDM program is a key mechanism the federal government has to provide visibility across the federal civilian space, and we are proud to support this program to build resilience into the nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Under this contract, Booz Allen will provide integrated solutions and services across four focused areas: asset management, identity and access management, network security management, and data protection management. In addition, as a key deliverable, the firm is charged with enabling civilian agencies to mature their posture against each zero trust pillar, in a coordinated, accelerated way.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to continue our longstanding partnership with CDM, which aligns squarely with our VoLT (Velocity, Leadership, Technology) business strategy to innovate at the speed of need,” said Erica Banks, vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s CDM portfolio. “While we’ll continue to focus on sustaining operational visibility and implementing critical capabilities, this award also calls for us to reimagine how we can support CDM moving forward. We look forward to helping the nation’s agencies improve their own cybersecurity postures and help them perform critical data-enabled missions in service of millions of Americans every day.”

Read more about Booz Allen’s National Cyber business and how the company supports data-enabled missions across the civil government landscape.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most —at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining 110 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 35,100 people globally as of June 30, 2024, and had revenue of $10.7 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

