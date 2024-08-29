UnitedHealth Group and Goodwill® Partner to Expand Career Pathways Training to Foster Healthier Communities

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealth Group and Goodwill Industries International today announced a three-year, $4.5 million strategic partnership to increase access to education and training, health-related social needs support and workforce development opportunities in 25 states through 38 Goodwill® organizations. The partnership aims to help people overcome barriers keeping them from obtaining long-term, higher-paying employment.

Research shows up to 80% of a person’s health is determined by what happens outside of a doctor’s office. For example, employment status influences many aspects of life that affect one’s health, including income, exposure to workplace hazards and ability to access essential resources such as health care, housing, food and more. Employment and income status are inextricably linked to health. People who are unemployed or working in insecure, part-time or low-wage jobs are more likely to report poor or fair health and face more barriers to accessing health care and basic living essentials.

This partnership will help expand Goodwill Opportunity Accelerator®, a workforce development framework that equips job seekers with the resources needed to pursue and advance their careers. The initiative will connect individuals to career pathways, job training, certifications, apprenticeships and mentorships for continued career growth. Both organizations will collaborate with the public and private sectors to develop skilled talent for specific career paths matching current local hiring needs. Workforce training opportunities in career pathways have been shown to significantly increase educational attainment by 155% and industry-specific employment by 72%. Three of the industries this partnership will prioritize are health care, technology, and clean technology, to meet growing workforce demands in those sectors.

Participating local Goodwill organizations will also provide comprehensive support to help job seekers move successfully into promising careers, including via financial literacy tools, life skills resources to encourage individuals to better engage in their health and social drivers of health (SDOH) support to identify barriers individuals may face to accessing employment, including transportation and childcare.

Participation in Goodwill Opportunity Accelerator® is available to all individuals who reside in the service territories of the 38 participating Goodwill organizations.

“This strategic partnership is another example of expanding the important work of health equity,” said Catherine Anderson, senior vice president, health equity strategy, UnitedHealth Group. “The data consistently show an association between employment and better physical and mental health outcomes. As a health care provider, employer and cross-sector convener that cares deeply about the communities and people we serve, we are excited for the future of our partnership with Goodwill to ready the next generation of workforce talent.”

“The value of gainful employment is profound, affecting an individual’s self-esteem, sense of purpose and ability to care for their family,” said Steve Preston, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries International. “Goodwill and UnitedHealth Group are committed to creating opportunities for job seekers and helping employers find the skilled talent they need.”

