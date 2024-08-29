NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K三, pronounced 'K-3', is a luxury home and lifestyle brand co-founded by the late world-renowned Japanese Designer Kenzo Takada and his partner Jonathan Bouchet Manheim. Having made its global debut in January 2020, K-3 is expanding its horizons into the world of fragrance with the launch of an exclusive Fragrance collection.

To commemorate this significant expansion, the K-3 team will re-inaugurate their showroom located at 242 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75007 Paris. The launch of the Fragrance line marks a new chapter in the K-3 story, further enriching its vibrant and eclectic portfolio as it rises into the lifestyle universe.

This Fragrance collection embodies K-3 and the vision of Kenzo Takada, reflecting the breaking of boundaries and fusion of multicultural aesthetics with a contemporary twist that is present in the array of home furnishings textiles, furniture, ceramics, rugs, bath linen, eyewear, and various accessories.

As a part of the brand's distinct identity, many pieces feature the kintsugi mark: a tribute to the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery that celebrates the beauty in imperfection and transcends the confines of time.

The new Fragrance range draws inspiration from the key themes of K-3's existing collections, while honoring Kenzo Takada’s creativity, philosophy, and life. The line is composed of three joyful unisex scents which combine traditional notes with modern accents.

K-3 has collaborated with two esteemed perfumers from DSM-Firmenich to craft this collection of olfactory images, which elegantly evoke sensory moments from Kenzo’s journey. New York-based Clément Gavarry has created the fresh 39 Blue Moss and floral 64 Gardenia, while the woody 85 Tonka has been imagined by Dubai-based Hamid Merati-Kashani.

39 BLUE MOSS is inspired by Kenzo Takada’s childhood memories, its name referring to his birth year, 1939. The botanical, green scent evokes the freshness of Japanese gardens and the woods that surround the Hyogo region. 39 Blue Moss delicately captures an essence of tranquility and harmony, with notes of sparkling bergamot, blooming jasmine, and fresh moss.

64 GARDENIA emanates an opulent bouquet and is a tribute to Kenzo Takada’s arrival in Marseille, France in 1964, a place which captured his heart and became his home. The white floral bouquet of jasmine, roses, and gardenia flowers exudes a timeless beauty.

85 TONKA has an enveloping spiced woody scent, referencing 1985, the year that Kenzo Takada conceived his traditional Japanese house in Paris. The combination of vibrant sandalwood and tonka beans provides a warm contrast against the green cardamom and cypriol heart. Hints of smoked cade and creamy vanilla evoke the mystery and comfort of Takada’s secret paradise. Built mostly from wood with a suspended garden, this house stands as a modern oriental universe. 85 Tonka encapsulates this fusion of woody, exotic, and green aromas.

ABOUT KENZO TAKADA & K-3:

Kenzo Takada, a legendary figure in the fashion industry, began his career in Paris in 1965. He established the globally renowned brand 'KENZO' and later sold it to LVMH in 1993.

Kenzo left the company in 1999 to expand his creative pursuits beyond fashion, leading to collaborations in various industries.

In January 2020, Kenzo Takada and Jonathan Bouchet Manheim, his long standing managing partner, launched K-3, a brand that stands for luxury and innovative design in the home and lifestyle sector.

As the Artistic Director for this venture, Kenzo Takada, along with Jonathan Bouchet Manheim, brought together a diverse team of experts: creative assistant Engelbert Honorat; his longtime colourist Mashita Hitoshi; and interior design expert Wanda Jelmini.

In 2024, Jonathan Bouchet Manheim remains at the helm of the brand, continuing the enduring visionary spirit of its founder and ensuring the collections maintain a veritable representation of Kenzo Takada’s exuberant, joyful, and colourful creative universe.

ABOUT SCENT BEAUTY, INC.

Scent Beauty is the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, offering unique, culturally relevant fragrances to consumers worldwide. Their portfolio demonstrates the extensive possibilities of scent, with a variety of fragrance forms and partnerships that preview the future of the fragrance industry.

K-3 will showcase its new fragrance line at its showroom:

242 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75007 Paris

Starting August 29th, 2024.

The New Fragrance Collection will be available on K-3.com & ScentBeauty.com starting August 29th, 2024. The Collection will be available in store in E.U., Middle East and Latin America in Fall 2024. Follow K-3 on @kenzotakada_official for more information about distribution.

The New K-3 Fragrance Collection: 100ML, 150€ / $180 (Recommended Retail price).

For further information and update on K-3 New Fragrance Collection, please visit K-3.com or ScentBeauty.com.