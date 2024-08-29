justfly.com Launches 'Pay by Bank' Feature Powered by Accrue

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online travel agency justfly.com is excited to announce the launch of its new 'Pay by Bank' feature, powered by Accrue, a fintech company that enables partners to quickly launch customized banking, loyalty, and payment solutions. According to a justfly.com survey, 46% of Millennials have reported they were more likely to use a credit card on upcoming travel plans with 12% noting they would go as far as to take out a loan to cover travel expenses. However, ‘Pay by Bank’ offers customers a first-of-its-kind, convenient, and efficient way to book.

"We are thrilled to partner with Accrue to introduce the 'Pay by Bank' feature to our customers," said Christina Allen, justfly.com Vice President of Partnerships. "This new payment option aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with seamless and rewarding travel booking experiences and making travel more accessible. The loyalty rewards and faster settlement times are just the beginning of the benefits we aim to offer."

Now available on the justfly.com website, the 'Pay by Bank' feature allows users to make payments directly from their bank accounts, eliminating the need for traditional payment methods such as credit cards or Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions. This streamlined checkout process simplifies transactions and provides significant benefits for both customers and the platform.

"By leveraging the innovative capabilities of Accrue’s 'Pay by Bank' solution, we are not only enhancing the convenience for our customers but also driving retention right from checkout with a reward for their next purchase with us,” said Michael Hershfield, Accrue CEO and Founder. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to offering top travel options while delivering a user-friendly and efficient customer experience.”

Key Benefits for Customers:

Customers who use the 'Pay by Bank' feature will receive a 1% discount on their next purchase. This loyalty incentive encourages users to take advantage of this new payment option and enjoy savings on their future travels. Faster Settlement Times: With 'Pay by Bank,' transactions are processed more quickly, with settlement times that can occur within minutes in some cases. This ensures that bookings are confirmed promptly, enhancing the overall customer experience.

With 'Pay by Bank,' transactions are processed more quickly, with settlement times that can occur within minutes in some cases. This ensures that bookings are confirmed promptly, enhancing the overall customer experience. Wallet Integration: Existing users can apply their wallet balance at checkout seamlessly, improving the wallet redemption experience. Regardless of whether they have an existing wallet, users can opt to pay by bank and earn a reward back to their wallet.

Advantages for justfly.com:

By incentivizing users to pay directly from their bank accounts, justfly.com can reduce transaction costs associated with credit card processing fees. This cost-efficiency is a win-win, as savings can be passed on to customers through competitive pricing and exclusive discounts. Enhanced Acquisition Strategy: The 'Pay by Bank' feature is a strategic acquisition tool that helps attract new customers to the platforms. By offering a straightforward and rewarding payment option, justfly.com can differentiate itself in the competitive travel market.

The 'Pay by Bank' feature is a strategic acquisition tool that helps attract new customers to the platforms. By offering a straightforward and rewarding payment option, justfly.com can differentiate itself in the competitive travel market. Increased Customer Retention: Post-purchase, users will onboard to the wallet to claim their reward, encouraging repeat purchases and fostering customer loyalty.

This latest offering from justfly.com comes following the company’s initial partnership with Accrue earlier this year, which allows travelers to save smarter for their upcoming travel plans. As a growing number of Americans continue to seek out new ways to spend and save, justfly.com’s continued partnership with Accrue stands at the forefront of making travel more accessible.

For more information, visit justfly.com or AccrueSavings.com and experience the new 'Pay by Bank' feature today.

About justfly.com:

justfly.com™ is an online travel agency created to reach the North American market. Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S. justfly.com makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. Since 2014, the company has been focused on offering the best travel options while providing a user-friendly and efficient customer experience.

About Accrue:

Accrue is a wallet-as-a-service platform that enables partners to quickly launch customized banking, loyalty, and payment solutions all while reaping the benefits of a branded economy. Our wallet lives natively within your app and site to store and grow customer balances, issue instant refunds directly to your wallet over bank rails and enable pay by bank to lower transaction costs. Accrue turns one-time transactional shoppers into repeat buyers and partners see increased spend from wallet holders while earning interest income on balances.

*Accrue is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured depository institution. Banking services are provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance coverage protects against the failure of an FDIC-insured depository institution. Pass-through FDIC insurance coverage is subject to certain conditions.