Tally and Toku Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Governance and Token Compliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tally, the leading decentralized governance platform, and Toku, the crypto-native employment and token compensation solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration directly addresses a fundamental challenge in the crypto ecosystem: enabling compliant governance participation for stakeholders with vesting tokens or those subject to transfer restrictions.

For the majority of decentralized or decentralizing organizations, a significant portion of tokens – often held by early employees, founders, and investors – are subject to vesting and lockup periods. This situation has led many organizations to delay the rollout of governance altogether, recognizing that a substantial group of key stakeholders would be excluded from participation. This limitation has created a governance gap, potentially hindering the true decentralization these organizations strive for and delaying critical decision-making processes.

The Tally-Toku partnership bridges this gap by allowing crypto companies to:

Implement governance systems that include tokens subject to transfer restrictions without compromising regulatory compliance

Enable comprehensive stakeholder participation in crucial organizational decisions, ensuring a more representative governance model from the outset

Seamlessly integrate employment, compensation, and governance rights management

"We're not just improving a process; we're transforming how decentralized organizations function at their core," said Rafael Solari, Tally’s CTO & co-founder. "This partnership ensures that every stakeholder's voice can be heard, regardless of their token's status. By expanding the voting pool, we're fostering more inclusive and democratic decision-making in crypto organizations."

Ken O'Friel, Toku's co-founder, added, "By integrating Tally's robust governance infrastructure with our comprehensive token compensation and token management expertise, we're setting a new standard for effective, compliant, and transparent organizational governance. Our solution not only simplifies token-based compensation but also ensures that these tokens can be meaningfully used in governance, all while maintaining strict regulatory compliance."

About Tally

Tally is a decentralized governance platform dedicated to empowering communities with transparent and efficient decision-making tools. By providing seamless onchain proposal creation, voting, and execution functionalities, Tally enables DAOs and decentralized communities to operate effectively and democratically. For more information, visit www.tally.xyz.

About Toku

Toku is an all-in-one platform for employment, compensation, and token management, purpose-built for the crypto industry. With Toku, you can easily hire and pay talent globally in fiat, stablecoins, or native tokens — while ensuring full compliance with local tax and labor laws. Toku's system-of-record also simplifies token cap table management, making it easy to handle team, investor, and community allocations, as well as token distributions — all through a single, integrated platform. Learn more at www.toku.com.