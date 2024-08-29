Funko Partners With the NFL to Unveil Customizable Pop! Yourself Collectibles With 32 NFL Team Apparel Options

EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko (Nasdaq: FNKO), the leading global pop culture brand, is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its acclaimed Pop! Yourself line in partnership with the NFL. Tees and hoodies for Pop! Yourself figures will be available in all 32 NFL teams. Taking fan-first collectibles to the next level, the expanded personalized offerings coincide with an event at the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City, marking a spectacular start for fans to sport their fandoms in Pop! form.

Available for $35 via Funko’s Pop! Yourself online experience, fans will access a selection of gray and white v-neck shirts and hoodies, complete with character body, two accessories (e.g. a football and a foam finger) and NFL-branded packaging to flaunt team pride and allegiance. Pop! Yourself collectors also gain access to an exclusive avatar of themselves decked out in their selected NFL team attire, ideal for showcasing across social media channels.

“Our groundbreaking partnership with the NFL marks an exciting milestone for Pop! Yourself," said Funko's CEO Cynthia Williams. "This first-of-its-kind collaboration empowers fans to celebrate the people they love and the moments they cherish with a personalized touch, while also proudly displaying their loyalty to their favorite NFL teams. We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to the NFL's fanbase of over 200 million fans.”

Funko is gearing up for an exciting pop-up activation, where fans can dive into a range of engaging games, score fantastic prizes, and personalize their Pop! Yourself figures online at this year’s Game Day Experience: Home Opener Block Party and Watch Party at Kansas City’s Power & Light on September 5. Shaping up to be a monumental event as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens, Funko will be in the thick of the action to celebrate the launch!

Timed to also coincide with the NFL’s 105th season launch and this partnership, Funko will also debut the highly anticipated Funko Legends Pops!, showcasing iconic Hall of Famers, alongside NFL Series 12 Pops!, which spotlight today’s star players. Available at Funko.com and major US retailers for $12-$15 each, these collectibles are designed to bring fans closer to their favorite football heroes.

ABOUT POP! YOURSELF

Pop! Yourself is a personalized product offering from Funko, the leading pop culture lifestyle brand. The line is an expansion of Funko's core Pop! line, which features the biggest celebrities across film, TV, music, sports and more. Offering more customization than ever before, while making collecting more personal and FUN, Pop! Yourself celebrates all of life’s moments, including birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, holidays and more!

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop-culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop-culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares, and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop-culture brands and characters. Learn more at Funko, and follow us on TikTok, X, and Instagram.