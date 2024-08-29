Inseego Launches First Multi-Carrier Certified Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G Indoor Router for New Inseego Ignite™ Channel Program

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless access solutions for mobile network operators, enterprise, government and SMBs, announces the availability of the Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX3110. Exclusively available through Inseego Ignite Channel Partners, this single SKU device is Inseego’s first 5G FWA indoor router that is certified on all major U.S. carrier networks. The compact FX3110 router boasts lightning-fast 5G connectivity, robust security features, and seamless remote management capabilities, making it an easy-to-deploy solution.

This product launch represents a significant milestone for the Inseego Ignite channel program, reinforcing Inseego’s commitment to expanding market presence and delivering innovative, reliable solutions to its partners and their customers. First introduced in April 2024, Inseego Ignite is a completely revamped partner program that empowers value-added resellers, managed service providers, and distributors with essential resources and benefits to meet customer demand, accelerate sales, and seamlessly integrate Inseego products and services into their portfolios.

The new FX3110 multi-carrier router offers Inseego partners a secure and easily deployable cellular solution that supports a wide range of applications, including remote work, retail, restaurant, construction, and educational environments across all major U.S. carrier networks. Designed with dual SIM capability for efficient SIM management, the Inseego Wavemaker FX3110 is unlocked, making it an ideal choice for cellular failover solutions.

Additional features of the FX3110 include the following:

Integrated Internal Antennas – Experience a true "plug-and-play" setup with no assembly required, ensuring reliable primary connectivity that can be deployed quickly by non-technical staff.

– Experience a true "plug-and-play" setup with no assembly required, ensuring reliable primary connectivity that can be deployed quickly by non-technical staff. Compact and Elegant Design – With smooth lines and no unsightly external antennas, the FX3110 fits aesthetic-sensitive environments such as retail, restaurants, and healthcare.

– With smooth lines and no unsightly external antennas, the FX3110 fits aesthetic-sensitive environments such as retail, restaurants, and healthcare. Dual WAN/LAN Ethernet Ports – Provides cellular failover connectivity, simplifying connection management in the event of a wired connection failure. It’s as easy as inserting an active SIM, turning the FX3110 on and configuring the device for WAN failover.

– Provides cellular failover connectivity, simplifying connection management in the event of a wired connection failure. It’s as easy as inserting an active SIM, turning the FX3110 on and configuring the device for WAN failover. Remote Out-of-Band Serial Port Management – Paired with Inseego Connect™, FX3110 offers peace of mind by providing direct access to third-party devices in the event of a primary connection outage.

Built with the Snapdragon® X62 5G Modem-RF System, the FX3110 delivers secure and versatile 5G wireless connectivity. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for up to 64 wireless connections, two Ethernet WAN/LAN ports and includes a USB-C port for easy tethering. With integrated internal 5G and 4G antennas users can expect one of the cleanest and easiest installation experiences. The FX3110 also boasts comprehensive security measures, including advanced encryption, guest Wi-Fi network, SASE capabilities and VPN/ZTNA support, and is FIPS 140-2 Certified and TAA Compliant.

Inseego’s line of leading routers also comes with its unique software add-ons: Inseego Connect is a full-service SaaS offering that enhances the functionality of the FX3110 by providing customers with remote management capabilities, enabling users to change settings, troubleshoot issues, locate devices, and use geofencing. Inseego also offers its SD EDGE™ SaaS offering that provides IT managers a comprehensive solution for network configuration and management, including creating tunnels, network visibility and direct access to connected devices. These cloud-based SaaS offerings also include usage alerts and alarms to prevent data overages.

“Our new multi-carrier, Wavemaker 5G indoor router FX3110, is designed to meet the demands of modern enterprises that require fast, secure and flexible connectivity,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Inseego. “Businesses typically use multiple cellular providers and switch between them regularly based on factors like pricing and signal strength. The dual SIM compatibility of this device on all major carrier networks in the United States, enables Inseego Ignite partners to sell a connectivity solution that is future proof and literally deployable by anyone in less than one minute.”

For more product information, please visit: https://inseego.com/products/5g-indoor-routers/fx3100/

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility---all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2024. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.