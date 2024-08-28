A&B Insurance Agency Joins Inszone Insurance Services to Enhance Client Offerings

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, proudly announces the acquisition of A&B Insurance Agency, an agency serving Marin County and the surrounding areas in California.

Founded in 1994 by Joan Applebome and her late husband Jeffrey Baker, A&B Insurance Agency began as a passion project aimed at helping people protect their assets. Starting from their home, Applebome and Baker built a thriving P&C insurance agency, now supported by five dedicated employees who have been with them for over 15 years.

Recognizing the need for diversification, Applebome and Baker strategically expanded their offerings to include commercial and health insurance. This expansion allowed them to provide comprehensive solutions and one-stop shopping to their upscale clientele, fostering long-term relationships built on trust and loyalty.

With a strong background in business administration and HR management, Applebome spearheaded the agency's growth, while Agency Manager Darrel Huizinga ensured smooth daily operations and managed large commercial accounts. Darrel's 14-year tenure with A&B Insurance Agency and his industry expertise have been crucial to the agency's success.

"We are thrilled to welcome A&B Insurance Agency to the Inszone Insurance Services family," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "Joan and Darrel's dedication to personalized service and their commitment to ethical practices align perfectly with our values at Inszone. This acquisition further strengthens our presence in Marin County and underscores our mission to provide exceptional insurance solutions and support to our clients."

Clients of A&B Insurance Agency can expect a seamless transition, with the same level of care and expertise they have come to expect, now backed by the resources and support of Inszone Insurance Services.

Helfer & Associates LLC was the exclusive representative and strategic advisor to A&B Insurance Agency for the transaction.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 65 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.