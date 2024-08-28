Compass One Healthcare Partners with EHL Hospitality Business School, Global Leader in Hospitality Management, to Further Elevate Patient and Clinical Caregiver Experience at Hospitals Nationwide

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compass One Healthcare (Compass One) announced an industry-leading partnership with EHL Hospitality Business School (previously named Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne), the world's top-rated hospitality management school. Compass One is the first support services company in the United States to join EHL's Alliance, a global network designed to foster collaboration between the academic and business worlds.

This partnership underscores Compass One's dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in service delivery and further defines healthcare hospitality.

“The services we provide to patients, residents, caregivers, and guests enhance their overall experience, whether in a hospital, clinic, long-term care organization, residential, or senior-living community,” said Dr. Dusty Deringer, Vice President of Patient Experience for Compass One. “By joining the EHL Alliance, Compass One will collaborate with world leaders in hospitality. This partnership will introduce our organization to advanced techniques and customer service standards from industry leaders and support our teams as we continue to improve and elevate the hospitality-based approaches our guests receive across all our operations.”

As part of the partnership, Compass One will have unique opportunities to grow and learn, recruit talent, and collaborate with EHL students for ideation and special projects.

"We are delighted to welcome Compass One Healthcare to the EHL Alliance. Their commitment to excellence and patient care resonates deeply with our values. We believe that by working together, we can contribute to meaningful advancements in healthcare hospitality, bringing our expertise in service and human experience to support and enhance the well-being of patients and staff alike," said Dr. Achim Schmitt, Dean of EHL Hospitality Business School.

By leveraging the best practices and insights from leading hospitality operations across industries, Compass One will further elevate standards of healthcare hospitality, ensuring that every interaction with patients, clinical caregivers, and guests is marked by exceptional care and attention to detail.

About Compass One Healthcare

About EHL Group