Wingspire Equipment Finance Celebrates Major Milestone: $2 Billion in Funded Volume

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wingspire Equipment Finance proudly announces a significant company milestone, surpassing $2 billion in funded transactions. This landmark accomplishment underscores the company's rapid growth and dedication to providing exceptional financial solutions for its clients.

Founded in 2017 by Eric Freeman, initially as Liberty Commercial Finance, the company has experienced remarkable progress and transformation. In 2021, Liberty Commercial Finance reached its first significant milestone of $1 billion in funded volume. The following year, in 2022, the company was acquired by Wingspire Capital and rebranded as Wingspire Equipment Finance. This move significantly expanded its lending capacity and further solidified its position as a leader in the industry.

"Our journey from Liberty Commercial Finance to Wingspire Equipment Finance has been one of consistent growth and evolution," said Eric Freeman, Founder of Wingspire Equipment Finance. "Surpassing $2 billion in originations is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering forward-thinking and reliable equipment finance solutions for our clients."

Wingspire Equipment Finance specializes in serving private equity firms and their portfolio companies, providing customized solutions that support their diverse needs. This client-centric approach has enabled Wingspire Equipment Finance to build strong relationships and foster long-term success for its clients.

"Our focus on private equity and sponsor-backed companies has allowed us to develop deep industry expertise and deliver finance solutions that drive growth and value creation," added Freeman. "We are proud of the impact we've made and look forward to continuing to support our clients' success."

By reaching this milestone, Wingspire Equipment Finance continues enhancing its services and capabilities, ensuring clients can access effective capital solutions that align with their financial objectives.

For more information about Wingspire Equipment Finance and its services, please visit ef.wingspirefinance.com.

About Wingspire Equipment Finance:

Wingspire Equipment Finance is a leading provider of equipment financing solutions, committed to empowering businesses with flexible and innovative financial solutions. With a focus on client success and industry expertise, Wingspire Equipment Finance is dedicated to helping companies thrive by providing tailored financing options for their equipment needs. Wingspire Equipment Finance is the equipment financing arm of Wingspire Capital and is backed by funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL) with over $192B in AUM.