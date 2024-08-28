Omni Air International Partners with New England Patriots

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omni Air International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), announced a long-term agreement with the New England Patriots professional football team under which Omni will operate the Patriots’ two Boeing 767-300 passenger aircraft for team travel and other charter flights including humanitarian and goodwill flights on behalf of the Kraft family, and as available for Omni's other charter customers.

" This agreement brings together industry-leading organizations that value their people, patriotism, professionalism, and a culture of success," said David Ray, president of Omni. " We are proud to include the Patriots’ aircraft in support of our clientele."

Both aircraft reflect the Patriots team colors of red, white and blue, while the team’s six Super Bowl championship Lombardi Trophies are proudly displayed on their tails.

" The uniqueness of the aircraft is attractive across our diverse customer base," said Trisha Frank, vice president of government and commercial business at Omni. " Particularly unique is the cabin layout of aircraft N36NE, which offers 80 business class seats among its total complement of 203."

In addition to providing custom chartered solutions for sports teams, Omni has supported film crews, music tours, corporate and leisure travel, emergency evacuations, and government and military transport throughout the world on short notice. Charter inquiries may be directed to marketing@oai.aero.

About Omni Air International

Omni Air International is an FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Omni specializes in ACMI leasing and worldwide passenger charter flights to more than 80 countries a year, principally for U.S. and allied governments, scheduled airlines, and charter customers, using its exceptional fleet of Boeing 777-200ER, 767-300ER, and 767-200ER aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

Photo caption: Omni Air International will operate two New England Patriots Boeing 767-300 passenger aircraft in its fleet.