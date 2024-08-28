23 Illinois Communities Receive Total of $200,000 in Environmental Grants from ComEd, Openlands

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability and the enhancement of natural environments, ComEd and Openlands, a nationally recognized leader in environmental conservation, announced the 23 recipients of their 2024 Green Region Grant Program. This year, grants totaling $200,000—up to $10,000 each—were awarded to support the preservation of nature, combat climate change and create safe habitats for pollinators and wildlife in communities across northern Illinois.

“At ComEd, we are dedicated to lifting the communities we are privileged to serve, which includes ensuring residents have access to cleaner and more sustainable public spaces,” said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “By collaborating with Openlands, we’re better able to identify projects that can make the most meaningful impact on local ecosystems while enhancing our quality of life and fostering sustainable practices.”

Since the inception of the Green Region Grant Program in 2012, ComEd and Openlands have invested more than $2.3 million to more than 280 green space improvement projects that have benefited nearly 1.6 million people across northern Illinois. This initiative has supported the development of more than 85,000 feet of ADA-accessible trails, the planting of more than 38,600 trees, and the enhancement of more than 590 acres of land. The program is funded by ComEd and administered by Openlands.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with ComEd to drive meaningful environmental improvements in the Chicagoland area,” said Michael Davidson, CEO of Openlands. “By focusing on pollinator habitats, tree planting, seed research, and the maintenance of natural areas, we not only enhance public spaces but contribute to biodiversity and resilience against climate change.”

Details of the Green Region Grant Program can be found at Openlands.org/GreenRegion.

The 23 recipients and their funded projects of the 2024 Green Region Grant Program are:

Fox Valley Park District (Aurora) will convert nearly three acres of existing turf grass to native vegetation at the northern entrance of the 400-acre Stuart Sports Complex. The project is part of an initiative to replace unnecessary turf grass with habitats that benefit pollinators.

Village of Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook) will support efforts to address pollinator population decline at Lily Cache Creek by procuring and installing a diverse habitat for bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinators. In addition, educational signage promoting awareness and safety will be added.

Stickney House Foundation (Bull Valley) will transform a distress woodland into a rich savanna and woodland, featuring over 90 native forbs, grasses, sedges, and shrubs. This restoration will protect the headwaters of Boone Creek and nearby nature preserves.

Academy for Global Citizenship (Chicago) will add pollinator gardens, bees and hives as part of their urban farm and community garden implementation on a new six-acre campus in Southwest Chicago with its grant. This essential project will create a proper pollinator habitat and innovative stormwater management systems in an industrial neighborhood on land that has been vacant since 2011.

Eckhart Park Advisory Council (Chicago) will support the restoration of Jens Jensen Gardens at Eckhart Park by rebuilding native ecosystems through pollinator gardens and providing raised garden beds for youth conservation programs. This project pays homage to prairie-style architect Jens Jensen and revitalizes the park’s historical landscape.

Forest Preserve Foundation (Chicago) will partner with the Forest Preserves of Cook County to install native seed beds and a wild seed garden, increasing region-specific plant seed stock critical for successful restoration projects with its grant. Volunteers will help care for and maintain these essential resources.

Young Men’s Educational Network (Chicago) will advance the second phase of its Garden to Table Pipeline by enhancing its community garden hub with a greenhouse, native plant landscaping, rain garden and fruit tree orchard. This work supports local food systems and community nourishment.

Village of Franklin Park (Franklin Park) will transform a former police department site into a public pollinator garden with signage that raises awareness of pollinator conservation and climate resilience, while enhancing community engagement.

Village of Homer Glen (Homer Glen) will add plants to Culver Park’s pollinator habitat, supporting climate resiliency and conservation restoration efforts in the community.

Homewood Science Center (Homewood) will enhance its existing pollinator garden, recognized as a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat. Informative signage will be installed in addition to the introduction of new pollinator-friendly plants, increasing biodiversity and educating visitors on pollinator importance.

History Center of Lake Forest-Lake Bluff (Lake Forest) will install signage along the paths of the historical gardens to tell the story of land conservation, water mitigation and pollinator support and educate visitors on these critical issues.

Lake Forest Open Lands Association (Lake Forest) will steward the 15-acre Carroll Meadow along the Middlefork of the North Branch of the Chicago River. The project includes removing invasive species, conducting prescribed burns and planting native species that support pollinators.

The Forge Charitable Adventures (Lemont) will expand the pollinator meadow at the Heritage Quarries Recreation Area, removing invasive species and planting native seedlings. These improvements will be supported by educational signage to establish a sustainable ecosystem.

York Center Park District (Lombard) will add native plants and increase local pollinators at parks, enhancing biodiversity and providing a naturally scenic area for the community to enjoy.

Bee Haven (Mokena) will help improve habitat quality in a mixed-use suburban landscape near Burnham Prairie. The project focuses on removing invasive species and planting native trees and wildflowers to enhance ecological functions and support declining plant, pollinator and bird populations, while beautifying the neighborhood.

Pilgrim Community Preschool (Oak Park) will enhance its outdoor classroom space by installing a rain garden, expanding native greenspace and providing informational signage, fostering environmental stewardship among young learners.

Village of Port Barrington (Port Barrington) will enhance its waterfowl and wetlands ecosystem with new bioswales and educational signage. Native seed mixes and pollinator beds will be professionally installed, welcoming visitors through accessible pathways.

The City of Prospect Heights (Prospect Heights) will create a biodiverse pollinator park that serves as a nature refuge between the police and fire departments. This public space will become a key part of Prospect Heights’ green corridors.

Riverdale Park District (Riverdale) will support the Community Rain Garden Engagement Project, part of the park district’s ongoing efforts in community outreach and education on green infrastructure and sustainable practices.

Forest Preserves of Winnebago County (Rockford) will help restore 80 acres of oak-hickory woodland at Funderburg Forest Preserve by funding a diverse, pollinator-friendly seed mix to enhance areas formerly occupied by invasive species, supporting a healthier ecosystem.

Niles Township Government (Skokie) will create a pollinator and rain garden in an underutilized retention area, transforming it into a space that supports pollinators and offers enjoyment for the community with its grant.

Village of South Holland (South Holland) will improve the health and stabilization of the Little Calumet stream bank, providing habitat for wildlife and pollinators, and offering residents a way to interact with the natural environment.

St. Charles Park District (St. Charles) will remove over an acre of degraded woodland, enhancing a native prairie plant community and connecting two fragmented prairie systems, thus increasing pollinator abundance and site aesthetics.

