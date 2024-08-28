Accenture Federal Services Wins $75 Million U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has won a $75 million contract to scale the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and modernize how the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) performs patent examinations.

The agency receives hundreds of thousands of applications annually which all need to be reviewed before a patent can be issued. Integrating AI technology in IT tools can enhance the quality and efficiency of patent examination.

“The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is a 200-year-old federal agency at the cutting-edge of technology and invention that serves a critical mission in protecting the rights of U.S. inventors and business owners,” said Rasha Nahas, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and Department of Commerce Client Account Lead. “Accenture Federal Services’ collaborative approach with the USPTO over the past four years has successfully supported new ways of working and helped the agency develop and deploy new AI capabilities in patent examination that are purpose-built for mission success and to deliver business value.”

A critically important part of the examination process is performing a comprehensive prior art search. The exponential growth of prior art, in addition to the breakneck pace of technological innovation in recent years, has made it increasingly challenging for agency examiners to quickly and efficiently discover relevant prior art.

“Accenture Federal Services is successfully supporting the United States Patent and Trademark Office in driving innovation, and moving from ideas to real impact,” said Accenture Federal Services Chief AI Officer, Data & AI Lead, Denise Zheng. “Our team is helping the agency strengthen the IP system, improve operations, and build a roadmap for future modernization by scaling, what was initially a pilot prototype, into an AI-based production environment with a suite of tools available to patent examiners and the public.”

The length of the USPTO AI contract is five years.

