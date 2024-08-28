Sherweb First CSP to Offer SentinelOne’s Purple AI to Managed Service Providers

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, is pleased to announce the availability of SentinelOne's Purple AI in its marketplace, empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to revolutionize their cybersecurity operations with an innovative generative AI security solution.

After the successful addition of SentinelOne to their portfolio in early 2024, Sherweb is now the first cloud solutions provider (CSP) to offer SentinelOne’s Purple AI to the MSP community.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, so must the security solutions MSPs use to defend their clients’ environments. By leveraging generative AI, Purple AI enhances threat hunting, investigation, and response capabilities with the goal of accelerating incident response and improving overall security operations. With an intuitive interface and automated workflows, Purple AI makes it easy for MSPs of all sizes to leverage AI-driven insights.

“At Sherweb, we’re committed to providing MSPs with cutting-edge security solutions to meet the changing needs of their clients. Being first to market with SentinelOne’s Purple AI demonstrates that commitment and gives our partners access to a solution that allows them to protect clients more efficiently than ever,” said Benji Germain, Vice President, Product at Sherweb.

“With Purple AI, MSPs can use AI to combat skill shortages, uplevel their analysts and save time by translating natural language into complex threat hunting queries. This is essential for faster detection and response, reducing downtime and protecting critical assets,” continued Germain.

For more information on how Sherweb helps MSPs keep their clients secure with SentinelOne, visit www.sherweb.com/security/sentinelone.

