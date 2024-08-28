Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-9 MAX to United Airlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft to United Airlines. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1B engines, this is the first aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline as part of a multiple-aircraft sale-leaseback transaction between ACG and United Airlines.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we commemorate the delivery of United Airlines' latest Boeing 737-9 MAX with Aviation Capital Group. This milestone marks a significant achievement in our successful partnership with United Airlines. Our collaboration continues to strengthen, driven by shared values and a mutual commitment to customer satisfaction. The Boeing 737-9 MAX is a testament to our dedication to advancing a greener, more sustainable future in aviation,” said Carter White, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of ACG. “We eagerly anticipate the future as we continue our journey with United Airlines, setting new industry benchmarks for service excellence and environmental stewardship. With our shared values and commitment to innovation, we are confident that we will achieve even greater milestones in the years to come.”

“We are excited to take delivery of this 737-9 MAX, an important addition to our fleet. Our partnership with the team at Aviation Capital Group has been instrumental in supporting our fleet strategy, particularly as we invest in more fuel efficient, customer-friendly aircraft,” said Pamela Hendry, Vice President and Treasurer of United Airlines.

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, we provide aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of July 31, 2024, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.