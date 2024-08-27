Podium Launches Enhanced Integration with The Edge by Abbott Jewelry Systems

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Podium, the leading AI-powered communication and conversion platform for over 100,000 local businesses, is proud to announce the launch of an enhanced integration with The Edge by Abbott Jewelry Systems.

Available today, this improved integration introduces robust data syncing functionality between The Edge and Podium, including a two-way contact sync and inventory sync between systems, as well as inventory item sharing capabilities.

“We are thrilled to launch this enhanced integration with The Edge, which marks a significant milestone in our continued commitment to the success of jewelry retailers. By merging The Edge's powerful POS and inventory data with Podium’s communication and conversion tools, we are equipping retailers with unprecedented capabilities to deepen client relationships and streamline operations,” says John Foreman, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Podium. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to work closely in partnership with The Edge.”

“Abbott Jewelry Systems is pleased to announce the integration of Podium’s new and improved CRM solution,” says Mike Abbott, Director of Sales at The Edge. “The new solution which will bidirectionally synchronize customers, upload Edge inventory items to Podium enabling Edge users to text their customers links to products, descriptions, images and prices among other enhancements will make Podium an even more valuable tool to Edge users. We are always pleased to bring our clients a better product through our efforts and those of our valued partners.”

To learn more and request a demo, please visit www.podium.com. Current Podium customers can contact their Customer Success Manager for additional information.

About Podium:

Podium is the all-in-one AI-powered lead management and communication platform used by more than 100,000 businesses to acquire and convert new customers. At the forefront of Podium’s innovation is its AI employees, who ensure businesses respond to leads instantly, anytime of the day or night—significantly increasing lead conversion rates and revenue. To learn more, visit www.podium.com.

About The Edge:

More than software, The Edge is a total retail solution for jewelry store management. We provide you, the independent retailer, with four performance metrics essential to building a better business: staff, advertising, inventory, and customer. With The Edge, you’ll experience incremental improvements in these areas, which translate to big results. As an industry leader, we set the standard for functionality, ease of use, innovation, a development platform, and management tools backed by exceptional training and support. These are all proven to help you outperform your competition and grow your business to its fullest potential. To learn more, visit www.theedgeforjewelers.com.