The NRP Group Breaks Ground On Housing Development in Partnership With the City of Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder, and manager of multifamily housing, in partnership with the City of Mesquite Housing Finance Corporation, today announced the financial closing and groundbreaking of The Fielder, a 288-unit affordable housing community in Mesquite, Texas. Units will be reserved for residents earning between 50 to 70 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI).

“In a city facing a severe workforce housing shortage, this development will provide much-needed affordable housing during a time when more than half of Mesquite renters are cost-burdened,” said Nick Walsh, Vice President of Development at The NRP Group. “We are incredibly honored to partner with the City of Mesquite and its Housing Finance Corporation to bring high-quality, affordable housing to the area at such a critical time.”

The Fielder is located at 1300 Wooded Lake Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 30 and LBJ Freeway. The development offers easy access to downtown Dallas and is minutes away from the newly completed Urban District 30 – a one million square-foot industrial park that spans 82 acres. As the Dallas region’s population growth soars, The Fielder will accommodate employees in the surrounding area. The affordable housing development is the first partnership between a developer and the City of Mesquite.

“The NRP Group has been an exceptional partner throughout this process. They are committed to bringing a quality development to our community that will help us achieve our goals for diverse housing options. The Fielder is an important step in providing the workforce housing needed in our community,” said Mayor of Mesquite Daniel Alemán Jr.

The Fielder can accommodate both working professionals and growing families, with floorplans that include one-to-four-bedroom units. Additionally, resident services will include essential health and wellness screenings, after-school programs, and financial literacy training. The development will also feature best-in-class amenities including a pool, fitness center, community garden, dog park and numerous playgrounds.

This investment in Mesquite was made possible through housing tax credit equity and construction financing from Bank of America, with permanent financing provided by Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital.

The Dallas metro area remains a priority market for The NRP Group. The firm has developed over 6,000 units across 27 properties in the region. Construction of The Fielder is already underway. The community is expected to deliver in 2026.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 50,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 25,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group is consistently ranked in the Top 10 largest developers and builders in the U.S. by the National Multifamily Housing Council and by Affordable Housing Finance. The NRP Group is a winner of the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Pillars of the Industry award for “Builder of the Year,” and a four-time recipient of the same award for “Development Firm of the Year.” The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on its nearly 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP now provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.