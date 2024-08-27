Innovation in Calgary: Best Solution Windows & DEL Manufacturing Lead the Charge in Industry Advancements

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Solution, a Calgary-based family-owned business, proudly announces a strategic partnership with DEL Windows & Doors, a leading manufacturer of vinyl windows and steel and fiberglass doors. This collaboration merges Best Solution's dedication to customer service with DEL's expertise in product manufacturing and equipment design.

At Best Solution Windows and Doors, customer satisfaction is the top priority. The company treats every client like family, ensuring the delivery of high-quality products. Their experienced project managers assist clients in selecting the most energy-efficient window styles, panes, and coatings to enhance comfort and energy savings.

"We believe in delivering the Best Product with the Best Service at the Best Price," said Pavlo Havrylov, Co-owner and CFO of Best Solution. "Our partnership with DEL Manufacturing marks the rapid industry advancement through high-quality windows and doors services in Alberta."

With over 100 years of experience, DEL Manufacturing is renowned for its innovation in PVC, insulated fiberglass, and steel door manufacturing. Their state-of-the-art facilities, spanning over 80,000 square feet, include in-house Quality Assurance Laboratories to ensure the best product quality.

"DEL and Best Solution share a commitment to exceeding customer expectations in both quality and service," added Bogdan Spinelli, Co-owner and CSO of Best Solution. "Our partnership with DEL Manufacturing motivates us to keep delivering top-quality products and services across Alberta."

As the Alberta branch of DEL Windows and Doors, Best Solution holds exclusive rights to distribute DEL products in the province. This connection represents a significant advancement in both companies' missions to deliver superior windows, doors, and installation services to homes and offices in Alberta.

For more information about Best Solution Windows and Doors products and services, visit https://calgarywindows.ca/.

About Best Solution Windows and Doors:

Best Solution is an Energy Star-certified company dedicated to providing high-quality windows and doors with professional installation services at competitive prices. With an individualized approach and installers boasting over 5 years of experience and WCB certification, Best Solution offers premier solutions for homeowners and businesses.

About DEL Windows and Doors:

DEL Windows and Doors is a Canadian company with extensive expertise in PVC, insulated fiberglass, and steel door manufacturing. Committed to quality, DEL offers products with a lifetime warranty covering insulated glass, glass breakage, vinyl components, and hardware.