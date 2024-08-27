Sikich Acquires Saggar & Rosenberg

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sikich, a leading global technology-enabled professional services company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Saggar & Rosenberg, P.C., a full-service CPA firm based in Rockville, Md.

Saggar & Rosenberg provides accounting and consulting services along with tax and audit, primarily for a broad base of government contractors, non-profit organizations, real estate companies and federal government.

“Over the last 25 years Sandy Saggar has built an impressive company that dovetails nicely with our own offerings and specialized services to non-profits and the government sector, where we have a strong presence,” says Antony Nettleton, Co-Managing Principal, CPA, Sikich. “We look forward to leveraging the expertise of his team, who are delivering comprehensive, enterprise-wide financial solutions to clients across the country. We will serve our collective clients together, with the integrity and quality our companies are known for, while taking advantage of emerging opportunities in the market.”

“Over the years, Saggar & Rosenberg has experienced significant growth serving a wide range of sophisticated clients who are demanding an increasing set of diverse services. We want to support those clients with a broader set of offerings as they navigate change and do so in a way that ensures the excellent service they’ve come to expect from us,” said Sandy Saggar, founder and CEO of Saggar & Rosenberg. “This expectation is what attracted us to Sikich, with their track record, strategy for growth and people-first mindset. Given the latter, I believe we have found a like-minded organization that will allow our employees to expand their skills and explore opportunities for growth.”

In May, Sikich secured a minority growth investment of $250 million from Bain Capital to help fund its robust acquisition strategy, enhance operational excellence and cement its professional services leadership position. The transaction, in a departure from traditional private equity deals in professional services, leaves Sikich with majority control of the company and is testament to its track record and growth strategy.

About Sikich

Sikich is a global company specializing in technology-enabled professional services. With more than 1,900 employees, Sikich draws on a diverse portfolio of technology solutions to deliver transformative digital strategies. From corporations and not-for-profits to state and local governments and federal agencies, Sikich clients utilize a broad spectrum of services and products to help them improve performance and achieve long-term, strategic goals.

Sikich practices in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Professional Code of Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. Sikich CPA LLC is a licensed CPA firm that provides audit and attest services to its clients, and Sikich LLC and its subsidiaries provide tax and business advisory services to its clients. Sikich CPA LLC has a contractual arrangement with Sikich LLC under which Sikich LLC supports Sikich CPA LLC’s performance of its professional services. Sikich LLC and its subsidiaries are not licensed CPA firms.

“Sikich” is the brand name under which Sikich CPA LLC and Sikich LLC provide professional services. The entities under the Sikich brand are independently owned and are not liable for the services provided by any other entity providing services under the Sikich brand. The use of the terms “our company”, “we” and “us” and other similar terms denote the alternative practice structure of Sikich CPA LLC and Sikich LLC.