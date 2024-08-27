Etiometry Signs Several New Enterprise IDN Agreements

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etiometry, the leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, today announced three new enterprise hospital agreements, further expanding its presence in adult and pediatric ICUs. These deals bring Etiometry's AI-based clinical intelligence platform to a major healthcare system in a large Midwestern city and renowned healthcare providers in Illinois and Utah - representing a significant addition to Etiometry's ever-growing customer base and presence across the critical care market.

"We are thrilled to share with these prestigious institutions the transformative power of Etiometry to enhance critical care delivery,” said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. "Our platform was developed for the ICU in partnership with ICU physicians, so it is specifically designed to empower clinicians with insights to achieve better standardization of care across their ICUs as well as individualization of care at the bedside for the most complex clinical situations in the hospital.”

The Etiometry platform seamlessly aggregates all relevant patient data in near real time and uses proprietary AI to analyze the data in order to uncover the need for escalation and de-escalation of care decisions. Brought together on one screen, this comprehensive view enables ICU care teams the unique opportunity to use data-driven insights to proactively identify potential patient complications, improve overall quality and help support both standardized and individualized care.

Automated reports and stress-free access to data in the platform’s Quality Improvement App, which has supported more than 150 research and quality initiatives, have revolutionized the ability to evaluate adoption, compliance, and effectiveness of quality initiatives, serving as the foundation for a Learning Health System. The abundance of clinical outcomes data associated with Etiometry use, including up to 36% reduction in ICU length of stay (Salvin et al. ‘17 AHA) and 41% reduction in readmissions (Gaies et al, Circulation ’23), are compelling – especially when considering the cost savings associated with these metrics and additional hospital revenue opportunity in terms of the ability to treat more patients.

“More and more healthcare leaders are seeking tangible ways to meet and exceed quality initiatives to enhance care,” said Cooke. “The Etiometry Platform offers a clear path to support these efforts. We look forward to supporting more customers in their pursuit of new and exciting quality benchmarks in high-acuity units.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. Etiometry has nine FDA clearances and four Health Canada approvals and CE markings. Etiometry is utilized by some of the world’s top academic medical centers as well as leading children’s hospitals ranked by US News and World Report and Newsweek. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

The Etiometry Platform is an end-to-end data management software solution for the collection, analysis, visualization, and archiving of ICU clinical data. It is designed to facilitate the use of all available data to support the anticipation and management of the dynamic condition of patients requiring intensive care. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.