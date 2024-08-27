AttackIQ Becomes First BAS Provider to Sign CISA Secure by Design Pledge

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AttackIQ®, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation (BAS) solutions and founding research partner of the MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense (CTID), today announced that the company has signed onto the Secure by Design pledge developed by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The Secure by Design pledge outlines seven key goals, each with specific criteria for enterprise software products to achieve. This flexible framework allows organizations to tailor their approach while demonstrating a commitment to improving software security. By incorporating secure-by-design principles into their development processes and measuring progress against established benchmarks, manufacturers can contribute to a more secure digital ecosystem.

“The value of secure-by-design goes beyond a badge of honor but is a critical asset in securing our nation's digital infrastructure,” said Kathy Hsu, Head of Federal at AttackIQ. “The dedication from leadership, product, engineering, and across all departments at AttackIQ underscores our commitment to this pledge. We are focused on ensuring that security is embedded into every phase of development and production, aligning with security best practices to support and protect the cyber mission.”

By participating in the Secure by Design pledge, AttackIQ demonstrates a steadfast commitment to embedding security into the core of all AttackIQ products and services. This proactive approach aligns with industry best practices and underscores AttackIQ’s dedication to protecting user data and systems.

“Cybersecurity companies must embody the security principles they advocate. As trusted protectors of digital assets, we as vendors must demonstrate impeccable security practices of our operations,” said Brett Galloway, CEO at AttackIQ. “With the signing of this pledge, AttackIQ joins a growing community of organizations committed to building a more secure digital future. By prioritizing secure-by-design principles and encouraging rigorous continuous security testing, we aim to create products and services that are resilient to emerging threats.”

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry’s first Breach and Attack Simulation Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyber defenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The company is committed to supporting its MSSP partners with a Flexible Preactive Partner Program that provides turn-key solutions, empowering them to elevate client security. AttackIQ is passionate about giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free award-winning AttackIQ Academy and partnership with MITRE Engenuity’s Center for Threat-Informed Defense.

