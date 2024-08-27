Affinity Plus Renews Partnership with Gopher Athletics, Expands NIL Program

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) is excited to announce the renewal of its partnership with the University of Minnesota Gopher Athletics and Learfield’s Gopher Sports Properties for an additional five years. Additionally, the credit union will significantly expand its involvement in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) space, supporting a new group of Gopher student-athletes. For the 2024-2025 academic year, Affinity Plus will partner with Mara Braun (women’s basketball), Connor Kurth (men’s hockey), Isaac Asuma (men’s basketball), Peyton Hemp (women’s hockey) and Olivia and Stella Swenson (volleyball).

Affinity Plus first ventured into the NIL space with Gopher student athletes in the 2023-24 school year, partnering with three athletes to provide financial education and community outreach. The 2024-25 school year presents an exciting opportunity to broaden this program and reach within the Gopher community.

“Our NIL partnerships not only benefit these incredible student-athletes, but also help nurture a vibrant campus community that Affinity Plus is honored to be a part of,” said President and CEO of Affinity Plus David Larson. “Investing in these young leaders is an integral part of our commitment to helping Minnesota students build a strong financial foundation.”

In addition to the NIL program, Affinity Plus will continue its support of Gopher Athletics through various initiatives, such as the Gopher Coaches Show, the Gopher Round Table podcast and the Special Olympics Minnesota Gopher Scoring Drive.

“Affinity Plus has been an incredible partner to Gopher Athletics,” said Greg Gerlach, Vice President and General Manager of Gopher Sports Properties. “Their support of Gopher students on and off the field is invaluable and a shining example of how local businesses can show up and bolster Minnesota campus communities.”

The partnership between Affinity Plus and Minnesota Athletics is managed by Gopher Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college athletics. Gopher Sports Properties does not represent student-athletes, but collaborates with corporate partners to maximize their sponsorship agreements with the inclusion and integration of the university’s marks and logos as part of NIL programs.

About Affinity Plus Credit Union

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that puts people first above profits. Members of Affinity Plus receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1930, Affinity Plus has 31 branches located throughout Minnesota and is owned by nearly 270,000 members. Affinity Plus has more than $4.2 billion in assets. Additional information is available at www.affinityplus.org or by calling (800) 322-7228.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.