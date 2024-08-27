RGA Announces $3.5 Billion Coinsurance Transaction with American National Insurance Company

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced it has reached an agreement with American National Insurance Company and its affiliates (collectively, “American National”) to reinsure a diversified block of life business through a coinsurance arrangement. Under the agreement, approximately $3.5 billion of American National’s statutory reserves will be transferred to subsidiaries of RGA. Policyholder service and support will remain with American National.

"We're pleased to expand our relationship with American National as a valued client through this tailored coinsurance agreement. This transaction exemplifies our close collaboration with clients and comprehensive understanding of their needs, enabling us to execute solutions aligned with their strategic business objectives," said Senan O’Loughlin, Executive Vice President, US Individual Life, RGA. "Our proven expertise in customized reinsurance empowers us to deliver robust risk management solutions that provide insurers financial flexibility to help them navigate today’s complex regulatory and economic landscape."

The transaction closed on August 26, 2024, with an effective date of July 1, 2024.

Wells Fargo served as exclusive financial advisor to RGA and Clifford Chance US LLP served as legal counsel in the transaction. Additional terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About RGA

