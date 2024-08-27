Simplify Healthcare and CitiusTech Announce a Strategic Partnership to Enhance Payer Solutions

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions to Payers (health insurance companies), today announced a strategic partnership with CitiusTech. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry, as both companies will work together to enhance operational efficiency and member experience for Payers. Simplify Healthcare offers purpose-built solutions through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud-based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™, powering connected product, benefits, and provider data journeys for Payers, and enabling them to deliver product innovations, manage operational costs, and improve stakeholder experience. By customizing these solutions for CitiusTech customers, the partnership will significantly strengthen and expand CitiusTech's Payer core offerings.

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology, solutions, and platforms, will now offer Simplify Healthcare's state-of-the-art software to Payers looking to transform their business models. Known for its commitment to excellence and a proven track record of successful HIT implementations, CitiusTech leverages deep-domain expertise and a thorough understanding of the healthcare ecosystem in digital transformation programs. This collaboration is expected to set new standards in healthcare technology, delivering robust, scalable, and flexible solutions to meet the dynamic needs of today's Healthcare Payers.

“We are thrilled to partner with CitiusTech,” said Vinay Nadig, Chief Strategy Officer and GM, Simplify App Fabric™ and Simplify Healthcare AI™, Simplify Healthcare. “Their expertise in technology implementation and deep understanding of the Healthcare Payer space make them the ideal partner to bring our solutions to more customers in the market.”

Shyam Karunakaran, EVP – Health Plans, CitiusTech added, “Payers, today, have a distinct need to better orchestrate their technology footprint to deliver business innovation. A key imperative to this is to ensure technology choices and experience that are built to work together. Simplify Health Cloud™ offers a well-connected purpose-built solution suite allowing Payers to deliver flexible business solutions to the consumer. We are excited to play our part.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Our offerings — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions quickly and innovate on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™. We also offer Simplify Healthcare AI™ — our pre-built AI solutions for Payers to enhance sales, network performance, and service operations.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech is a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions enterprise 100% focused on the healthcare and life sciences industry. We enable 140+ enterprises to build a human-first ecosystem that is efficient, effective, and equitable with deep domain expertise and next-gen technology. With over 8,500 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation, and industry-wide convergence through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products.

