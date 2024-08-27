Fisher-Price® and John Legend Partner to Release Covers of Three Fisher-Price Songs

The collaboration between Fisher-Price and Legend began after a video was posted on social media of Legend singing a cover of “Maybe,” his daughter’s favorite song about a purple monkey in a bubblegum tree from the award-winning Kick & Play Piano Gym. (Photo: Business Wire)

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fisher-Price (NASDAQ: MAT) and multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend are officially partnering to release covers of three Fisher-Price songs: “Maybe,” “Friendship,” and “Great, Great Day.” These songs, heard in both new and fan-favorite Fisher-Price toys, will be featured on Legend’s debut Children’s Album – My Favorite Dream – out this Friday, August 30 via Republic Records: Kids & Family. The album is available to pre-save HERE.

“For generations, music has been a pivotal component to our toys, and we understand the power it has to create memorable moments with families all over the world,” said Brian Fitzharris, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fisher-Price, Mattel. “Partnering with world-renowned artist, John Legend, on his first-ever children’s album has been a dream come true for Fisher-Price. Knowing that the music in our toys has positively impacted millions of families, including John Legend’s family, drives our passion in this business.”

The collaboration between Fisher-Price and Legend began after a video was posted on social media of Legend singing a cover of “Maybe,” his daughter’s favorite song about a purple monkey in a bubblegum tree from the award-winning Kick & Play Piano Gym. The heartfelt moment drew an overwhelmingly positive response that revealed a natural partnership between the two.

“Music and Fisher-Price were a big part of my childhood, and they are both a big part of my kids’ lives today,” said John Legend. “That unique connection makes this partnership with Fisher-Price and the children’s album we’re collaborating on so special.”

The three Fisher-Price songs Legend covers on “My Favorite Dream” were carefully chosen from the brand’s music catalog spanning both family favorites and new toys hitting the market this year, including:

Fisher-Price Glow and Grow™ Kick & Play® Piano Gym , featuring “Maybe” ($54.99): This registry must-have has been beloved by parents and babies since it first hit the market. The now viral song, Maybe , that is featured in the toy has inspired a slew of social media posts from TikTok videos to Reddit threads to John Legend’s rendition. Not only do parents and babies love this gym because of the music, but the removable piano, linkable toys and Smart Stages™ learning levels that grow with budding musicians from newborn to toddler make it the perfect item for every baby.

, featuring “Maybe” ($54.99): This registry must-have has been beloved by parents and babies since it first hit the market. The now viral song, , that is featured in the toy has inspired a slew of social media posts from TikTok videos to Reddit threads to John Legend’s rendition. Not only do parents and babies love this gym because of the music, but the removable piano, linkable toys and Smart Stages™ learning levels that grow with budding musicians from newborn to toddler make it the perfect item for every baby. Fisher-Price Rockin' Record Player ™ , featuring “Great, Great Day” ($39.99): Remember that feeling of removing a record from its sleeve, placing it down on the turntable to hear your favorite tunes? Well, now it’s their turn. Just like the real thing, today’s kids can place the player’s arm and see the record spin on the turntable as it plays! With 20 unique songs to choose from, this new toy inspires independent play with a fresh spin on a Fisher-Price musical classic.

, featuring “Great, Great Day” ($39.99): Remember that feeling of removing a record from its sleeve, placing it down on the turntable to hear your favorite tunes? Well, now it’s their turn. Just like the real thing, today’s kids can place the player’s arm and see the record spin on the turntable as it plays! With 20 unique songs to choose from, this new toy inspires independent play with a fresh spin on a Fisher-Price musical classic. Fisher-Price Link Squad™ toys, Opposites Fox | Jam & Count Panda™ | Bop & Groove Tiger | Crawl ‘n Colors Chameleon™ | A to Z Yak™, featuring “Friendship” ($12.99 - $34.99): Inspired by the busy way that babies play, the Link Squad brand takes everyday toys to a whole new level by interacting with each other to amplify the learning. Through linked technology, each toy recognizes when others are nearby – immersing baby in synchronized music and colorful lightshows that make the learning even more fun when there’s more than one!

The Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym, Rockin’ Record Player, and Link Squad toys plus more Fisher-Price favorites are now available at retailers nationwide.

ABOUT MATTEL:

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

ABOUT JOHN LEGEND:

John Legend is an EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum artist and producer, who has garnered 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards, among others. Legend is one of only nineteen people in the prestigious EGOT club and released nine celebrated albums over the course of his career, including Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020), LEGEND (2022), and most recently, LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) (2023). In 2022, John’s critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” took place at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Upcoming, Legend will be a coach on Season 27 of NBC’s The Voice. Beyond his music career, Legend is a co-founder of Get Lifted Film Co., a production company which has developed projects with major networks including ABC, NBC, FOX, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, and FX, alongside co-founders Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius. Aside from film, TV and theater, Get Lifted has partnered with Zando to form Get Lifted Books, which builds upon Get Lifted Film Co.’s mission of spotlighting stories from dynamic creatives. In 2023, Legend launched Loved01, his effective and affordable unisex skincare brand formulated to treat the needs of melanin-rich skin. As an activist, Legend launched FREEAMERICA in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.