Gateway Financial Partners Establishes Partnership with Wealth.com

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Financial Partners (“Gateway”), a rapidly growing hybrid registered independent advisory (RIA) firm, today announced a strategic partnership with wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate-planning platform. This collaboration equips Gateway advisors with advanced, tech-driven estate planning tools, enabling them to serve clients more comprehensively and efficiently.

Through this partnership, Gateway’s advisors gain access to wealth.com’s sophisticated yet intuitive platform, which simplifies the creation of essential documents such as wills, trusts and advanced directives. Wealth.com further enhances estate planning capabilities with features like guided plan creation, visual flowcharts and reports of estate plans, document summaries and proactive insights. Its user-friendly design ensures that both advisors and clients can easily navigate and manage their estate planning needs, regardless of technological proficiency.

“Gateway's Bench of Life® approach is all about putting the client at the center of our planning process, ensuring we address their unique needs at every life stage,” said David Wood, founder and chief visionary officer at Gateway Financial Partners. “The integration of wealth.com's advanced estate planning technology supports this focus by enabling us to better assist clients in securing their legacies. This partnership reinforces our dedication to exceptional service and continuous improvement–all while strengthening our advisors' ability to better connect with clients and provide meaningful support.”

Wealth.com sets itself apart as the industry’s only complete end-to-end estate planning solution for financial advisors, offering a full spectrum of services only partially addressed by other providers. Its scalable technology, backed by formidable legal expertise, enables advisors to scale their services efficiently across a diverse client base and meet the growing demand for holistic financial planning.

“It is exciting to see the team at Gateway continue to expand its offerings for its clients,” added Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer at wealth.com. “This partnership reflects not only the growing demand for estate planning resources among advisors, but also the recognition that wealth.com continues to be a leading provider of the tools and technology necessary to meet those needs.”

Advisory firms wishing to learn more about Gateway’s suite of back office and organic growth solutions are encouraged to visit mygfpartners.com.

About Gateway Financial Partners

Gateway Financial Partners supports 170 licensed advisors across 26 states, 95 support team members, and 265 total affiliations. The firm is co-headquartered in Glastonbury, Connecticut and Appleton, Wisconsin, retaining substantial operations in both locations. Support is provided at the firm in four areas including leadership, operations, marketing, and technology. Gateway Financial Partners is proud of their Core Values, of which they center every business and personal decision around.

About wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 450+ wealth management firms to offer modern, comprehensive and sophisticated estate planning solutions to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, wealth.com facilitates high-quality document creation, visualization for complex estates, AI extraction capabilities, and elegant client reports. Financial advisors ranked wealth.com as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. It was also recognized as the sole digital estate planning platform finalist in the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Gateway Wealth Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor. Gateway Financial Partners and Gateway Wealth Partners are separate entities from LPL Financial.