Garyline Announces Successful Facility Relocation, Partners with Mill Point Capital

SPRING HILL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garyline, LLC (“Garyline”, or the “Company”), a vertically integrated manufacturer, custom printer and supplier of promotional and specialty packaging products, is excited to announce the successful completion of its facility relocation from New York to Spring Hill, Florida. The strategic move is complemented by an investment from an affiliate of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the industrials, business services and IT services sectors in North America.

With over 60 years of history as a manufacturing expert in the promotional products space, Garyline takes pride in providing customers with the personalized attention that is necessary to produce and ship quality promotional products on time. The relocation positions Garyline advantageously, offering improved production capabilities, significantly expanded space and customization capacity. It also provides enhanced logistical benefits and greater access to a skilled workforce. The company looks forward to driving continued growth and delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

“I am thrilled for the future of Garyline as we settle into our new state-of-the-art 440,000 square foot facility, providing us ample space for business expansion,” commented Richard Hellinger, Chief Executive Officer of Garyline. “This transition was the culmination of two years of hard work and would not have been possible without the support of Mill Point, Pasco County Economic Development, and a dedicated group of employees who all made the move with us. We had over 60 key employees relocate and brought on an additional 500 local employees to build a strong team for the future.”

”This transition is a great move for Garyline,” said Kim Korth, Mill Point Executive Partner and Executive Vice Chairwoman of Garyline. “The new location allows the Company to expand their product offerings and the depth of their customization capabilities, and the partnership with Mill Point reinforces Garyline’s focus on becoming one of the most innovative and successful promotional products companies in the industry.”

“We are proud to support Richard Hellinger and the Garyline team during this transformative period. Garyline’s commitment to quality products, operational excellence and customer service aligns well with our investment strategy. We look forward to collaborating with the Garyline team on their continued journey in growth and innovation,” added Aileen Wang, Principal at Mill Point Capital.

About Garyline

Established in 1963, Garyline is a manufacturer of promotional products of the highest quality and a leading price competitor to top distributors nationwide. Garyline distinguishes itself through its dedication to excellence, exceptional service, strong focus on recycled products and meeting our customers delivery requirements. The company is widely recognized by industry associations, including as an ASI Top 40 Supplier with a 5-Star Overall Supplier Performance Rating. Garyline is International Sustainability & Carbon Certified (ISCC) and audited annually for post-consumer recycled content. Garyline is headquartered in Spring Hill, FL. For more information, please visit www.garyline.com.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the industrials, business services and IT services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.