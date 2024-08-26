Argonaut Announces New Partnership With St. Louis-based Hammer & Steel®

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argonaut Private Equity has added Hammer & Steel Global, LLC to its growing Fund V portfolio. The partnership is the latest example of Argonaut’s focus on partnering with and growing infrastructure and manufacturing companies.

Hammer & Steel is a leading distributor of deep foundation drilling and pile driving equipment in the United States and Canada. The St. Louis, Missouri-based company has six regional sales offices including five distribution facilities across the U.S.

“ Hammer & Steel provides equipment that is critical to the continued growth of North America,” said Steve Mitchell, Argonaut CEO and Managing Director. “ What is more fundamental to the growth of economies than being able to construct buildings and bridges? Hammer & Steel helps companies across our continent do that.”

Hammer & Steel is the latest Middle American company to be added to Argonaut’s Fund V. The Tulsa-based private equity company has focused its strategy on partnering with family-owned businesses in manufacturing, industrial and service sectors.

“ The partnership with Argonaut permits us to accelerate the company’s expansion while also providing career opportunities for its employees,” said Rob Strobing, President & CEO of Hammer & Steel Global, LLC. “ The expertise around operational efficiency and experience with rapid growth will help Hammer & Steel serve more customers, all while preserving the legacy of our company.”

Hammer & Steel currently has sales, service and distribution facilities located in New Jersey, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and California. Argonaut and Hammer & Steel will work together to add more distribution facilities to the company’s footprint eliminating barriers in providing essential equipment to construction sites faster and more economically.

About Hammer & Steel – Founded by Bob Laurence and Joe Dittmeier, in 1989, Hammer & Steel Global has grown to become one of the largest value-added suppliers of pile driving, drilling equipment and piling products in North America. The company sells and rents the most sought-after equipment, drawing from its extensive portfolio to provide its customers with the most productive solutions for whatever their project might require.

About Argonaut Private Equity – Founded in 2002, Argonaut Private Equity is a Tulsa-based private equity firm with more than $2 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across the manufacturing and industrials sectors. Argonaut partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations.