BankDhofar Selects Entrust to Enable Cardholders Across Different Banking Offerings with Digital Card and In-App Payment Capabilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankDhofar, the second largest Omani bank by market value, has selected Entrust, a global leader in delivering identity-centric security solutions for governments and enterprises worldwide, to implement its Digital Card Solution (DCS) to provide customers with digital card capabilities for both the bank’s Islamic and Conventional Banking applications.

BankDhofar is the fastest growing bank in the country with over 124 branches and a digital banking strategy enabling it to be the “closest to their customers”. To enhance its conventional and Islamic banking applications with digital payment capabilities, BankDhofar has implemented the Entrust Digital Card Solution for Tap to Pay services and tokenization enablement – making Dhofar the first bank in Oman to enable Tap to Pay services to its customers.

With the launch of its innovative mobile payment service, “Dhofar-Pay”, customers can simply tap their mobile to make transactions easily without the need for a physical debit card, offering a seamless payment experience. During the first weeks of launch, the bank’s customers expressed their satisfaction with Dhofar-Pay’s security, convenience and ease of use. They activated the service through the bank’s application without any difficulty. The overall experience was described as “smooth”.

Dhofar-Pay allows users to securely add their existing Visa Debit and Credit Card details to their NFC capable Android phones. Once set up, the mobile phone becomes a digital card, enabling contactless payment transactions with a simple tap on POS terminals. This innovative solution eliminates the need to carry physical cards, offering a seamless payment experience for customers.

With the Entrust Digital Card Solution and the NFC Issuer wallet for Visa VTS and MDES, BankDhofar is now enabling NFC payments for android devices, within its conventional and Islamic banking applications across debit and credit operations. Android users can now use the existing mobile banking apps as a digital payment wallet, and pay with their phone in-store.

Additionally, the bank will also soon be launching the ability to Push Provision the card from the banking app directly into the Apple Pay and Samsung Pay digital wallets. iOS and Samsung users can push their BankDhofar cards directly into the 3rd-party wallets and pay from the wallets for in-store and e-commerce purchases.

“BankDhofar is keen to embrace and implement latest technological solutions, which help in making banking easier and better for customers and solve their evolving needs. We were one of the first banks in Oman to launch tap to pay services and will continue to lead in that direction with tokenization services,” said Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM and Head of Cards and Bancassurance at BankDhofar.

“It has been a pleasure working with an agile and digitally transformational bank like BankDhofar. We have achieved great successes with our implementation and Go-To-Market with 3-4 month timelines to enable the bank to meet their deadlines in-line with their digital strategy. We look forward to growing our relationship with BankDhofar as a trusted partner to one of the largest banks in the country,” said Tony Ball, President of Payments and Identity at Entrust.

The service launched in March 2024 and is available to BankDhofar customers in Oman.

