‘New Newwws:’ Travis and Jason Kelce Compete at General Mills Cereal Training Camp

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Mills has been scouting America’s favorite football brothers, Travis and Jason Kelce, since they revealed their top cereals last year on their hit podcast, “New Heights.” Earlier this summer, the Kelces took new positions off the field as cereal co-creators of the historic new General Mills cereal: the Kelce Mix, which combines their top three favorite cereals — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and REESE’S PUFFS cereal — in one box.

To prepare for this dream job, the brothers attended Cereal Training Camp, which put their passion for competition and love of cereal to the test. Travis and Jason participated in epic cereal challenges to win the chance to create the first-of-its-kind Kelce Mix and be featured on limited-edition, Kelces’ Pick boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and REESE’S PUFFS cereal. Now in advance of their new cereal mix hitting shelves in September, fans can tune in to see the brothers’ experience at Cereal Training Camp in a series of videos that showcase how the duo achieved cereal greatness and emerged victorious by proving their athleticism, ingenuity and undeniable good taste. The content will be featured in TV and online ads, with more extensive footage and behind-the-scenes content available at www.cerealtrainingcamp.com.

“I take my cereal game seriously, and thank goodness, because Cereal Training Camp was no joke,” said Jason Kelce, Kelce Mix co-creator. “The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal — so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix.”

“I’ve said that I’d eat a whole box of REESE’S PUFFS cereal in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” said Travis Kelce, Kelce Mix co-creator. “We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us.”

In anticipation of the Kelce Mix hitting shelves this football season, fans have already created their own mashups, giving the Kelce creation rave reviews. Cereal fans and 92%ers can officially get their hands on the new limited-edition Kelce Mix cereal and enjoy limited-edition Kelces’ Pick collectible boxes as a nod to the brothers’ top faves: Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and REESE’S PUFFS cereal, which feature the brothers on packaging, giving their stamp of approval.

“There’s something extra special about working with recruits like Travis and Jason Kelce, who have loved our brands since their childhood. It’s a dream partnership for both sides. In fact, creating everything from ads to the limited-edition product was inspired by Travis and Jason’s childhood memories with General Mills cereals. The Kelce Mix hits shelves in just a few weeks and we can’t wait for families across the nation to experience this legendary combination,” said Mindy Murray, brand experience director for General Mills’ Morning Foods.

Kelce Mix cereal and Kelces' Pick collectible boxes will be available at retailers nationwide for $5.69 beginning in mid - September and a limited-edition Walmart.com exclusive box will drop on 9/28 while supplies last.

