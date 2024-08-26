Gloria Feldt’s Digital AI Twin Unveiled on Women’s Equality Day

The digital AI twin for Gloria Feldt is unveiled today, Women’s Equality Day. Created by Twin Protocol, a pioneer in the development of ethically engineered, personalized AI technology, the new Gloria Feldt digital AI twin continues the company’s mission to foster a culture of continuous knowledge sharing. The Gloria Feldt twin provides motivation and inspiration on an ultra-relatable, one-to-one, human-like basis to women around the globe, enabling their efforts to achieve advancement and gain leadership positions within their organizations.

The digital AI twin for Gloria Feldt is unveiled today, Women’s Equality Day. Created by Twin Protocol, a pioneer in the development of ethically engineered, personalized AI technology, the new Gloria Feldt digital AI twin continues the company’s mission to foster a culture of continuous knowledge sharing. The Gloria Feldt twin provides motivation and inspiration on an ultra-relatable, one-to-one, human-like basis to women around the globe, enabling their efforts to achieve advancement and gain leadership positions within their organizations.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloria Feldt, cofounder of “Take The Lead” and former CEO of Planned Parenthood, unveils her digital AI twin — Gloria Feldt digital twin — on Women’s Equality Day. Created by Twin Protocol, a pioneer in the development of ethically engineered, personalized generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology to foster a culture of continuous knowledge sharing, the partnership with Gloria Feldt will enable her to share her wealth of women’s leadership knowledge with women around the globe.

A recognized authority on women’s relationship with power, intention, and leadership parity, Ms. Feldt’s digital AI twin will provide insights to women striving to achieve professional and personal goals. Take The Lead is the perfect venue to unveil her powerful digital AI twin. The organization, celebrating its tenth anniversary, prepares, develops, inspires, and propels all women of all diversities and intersectionalities to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025.

Trained with her powerful speeches and her books, Ms. Feldt’s digital AI twin will provide motivation and inspiration to women in their efforts to achieve advancement and gain leadership positions within their organizations. Twin Protocol’s technology will make Ms. Feldt’s messages and insight more resonant on an ultra-relatable, one-to-one, human-like basis, available at anytime, anywhere.

A growing number of celebrities and thought leaders in multiple industries are working with Twin Protocol to create their digital twins:

Sam Chauhan, results-oriented mindset coach and real estate thought leader

Dr. Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned integrative medicine and personal transformation guru, helping individuals achieve well-being with his Digital Deepak twin

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO and Founder of SingularityNET, and the Chief AI Advisor for Twin Protocol

Doug Jackson, CEO of CALI Floors, a leading flooring retailer

Feldt expounded upon the utility of her AI twin, stating, “My AI twin will enable me to exponentially increase the number of women I help train, mentor, and coach, enabling them to embrace their power to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions in whatever profession they choose.”

“Gloria is already an incredibly influential expert, and with her AI twin, her influence will flourish, empowering women around the world to achieve their goals. It is extremely humbling to have our digital AI twin technology play a role in helping Gloria get her message out to an expanding universe of women and allies,” said Stacey Engle, CEO of Twin Protocol.

Feldt is formerly president and CEO of the world’s largest reproductive health and advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Recognized as a Forbes 50 over 50 honoree in 2022, she was previously named by Vanity Fair one of “America’s Top 200 Women Leaders, Legends, and Trailblazers,” Glamour’s “Woman of the Year,” She Knows Media Inspiring Woman, Women’s eNews 21 Leaders for the 21st Century, Women Economic Forum Circle of Light award, Texas Monthly’s Texas 20, Martin Luther King Living the Dream Award, Diversity Leadership Alliance Diversity Leader Award, and Forbes 40 Over 40.

About Twin Protocol

The mission of Twin Protocol’s global venture is to empower individuals and organizations to create secure, dynamic digital versions of themselves to share knowledge, create legacies, and foster continuous learning. Through an advanced AI and blockchain ecosystem, Twin Protocol is revolutionizing the way knowledge and expertise are preserved, shared, and utilized. Twin Protocol, along with strategic partners including SingularityNET, is committed to helping users shape a future where knowledge is an enduring and shared asset. Learn more at Twin Protocol.