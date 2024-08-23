Teledyne Brown Engineering Secures $114 Million Contract to Enhance Missile Defense Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Brown Engineering, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), proudly announces the award of a $114 million Task Order under the Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

Under this contract, Teledyne Brown Engineering will spearhead the design, build, and launch of realistic-threat ballistic target missiles, crucial for use in testing advanced missile defense systems. The Tactical Range Air Defense Missile (TACRAM) 2, a follow-on contract, will extend through March 2028, continuing the company’s work under previous contract, providing target missiles since 2014.

“These target missiles are vital to ensuring the effectiveness of our defense systems in an increasingly perilous world,” stated Scott Hall, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Amidst current and emerging global security threats, we are honored to support our nation and its allies.”

Teledyne Brown Engineering has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective test and evaluation target solutions, offering multiple variants to meet diverse demands. The TACRAM 2 contract will introduce innovative designs and enhanced capabilities, replicating the rapidly evolving threats faced by our warfighters.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, and energy industries. For over seven decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations, and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.