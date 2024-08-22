New Frontier in Fit: Introducing Wrangler Bespoke, an Innovative Denim Collection by the Women of Wrangler®

Innovative features include a four-piece contour waistband – in contrast to the industry-standard two – which is tailored to sit well on different body types and reduce the common issue of waistline gaps.

The Bespoke campaign stars the women of Wrangler rocking the collection’s three cuts – bootcut, skinny and flare – in a celebration of authentic real-world style, and a new frontier in fit.

Wrangler asked women what they wanted and listened: waist gaps are out; tailored fits, premium stretch denim and body positivity are in.

Created by an all-female design team, with a campaign fronted by a diverse group of female Wrangler employees, Wrangler Bespoke introduces a new era in women’s denim design.

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global denim brand Wrangler®, today launched Bespoke, a new collection of jeans developed by women for women.

Created by an all-female design team, with a campaign fronted by a diverse group of female Wrangler employees, Wrangler Bespoke introduces a new era in women’s denim design. The collection marks Wrangler’s most ambitious women’s line to date, inspired by in-depth research to address the challenges of finding the perfect fit.

Wrangler asked women what they wanted and listened: waist gaps are out; tailored fits, premium stretch denim and body positivity are in. Wrangler Bespoke introduces new fit technology, designed to effortlessly fit and flatter every body shape, with superior stretch and shape retention for movement and all-day comfort.

Wrangler's exclusive yoke-over-body construction and angled back pockets help lift, shape and highlight curves. High-quality stretch denim is comfortable and flattering on a wide variety of body shapes with Wrangler's instantly recognizable iconic W-stitched pockets.

“There has been a long-standing demand among female consumers for jeans that cater to diverse needs and body types,” said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of global design at Wrangler. “The Bespoke collection sets a new standard in the denim space, emphasizing inclusivity and comfort with styles that honor women of every shape and size. This line is uniquely designed to inspire confidence in women everywhere.”

Wrangler Bespoke is now available for purchase online at Wrangler.com, as well as in select retailers nationwide. The collection retails for $69.99 and includes sizing ranging from 25 through 34. To learn more about the Wrangler brand and upcoming collections, follow @wrangler.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.