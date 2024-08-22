Levy Unites Football’s Biggest Stars From The Gridiron To The Grill

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s that time of year. Every fan gets it.

You’re checking depth charts more than email, and know the exact number of days until your date with seven hours of commercial free football.

It’s the common case of Footballphagia, an intense and incessant hunger for football.

Thankfully, it’s time to eat.

Levy, the leading food, beverage and hospitality brand in sports, celebrates the return of football with a flavor-packed campaign featuring some of the game’s top talent training for greatness in unexpected ways. From the gridiron to the grill, this hits taste buds right on the numbers.

“We preach pride, poise and passion in all phases of the game, and you better believe that includes the culinary team in the kitchen too,” said Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce who brings his motivational firepower to the grill to help inspire burger flipping precision. “Just Wagyu baby!”

“I definitely didn’t envision running my first route in the pros as a hot dog hawker, but it sort of makes sense here,” said rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze. “Since the moment I got drafted, fans kept asking whether I’ve had a Chicago Hot Dog, if I like deep dish pizza and whether I go sweet or spicy peppers on my beef sandwich. To that I say…yes, yes and spicy. It’s been a tasty crash course, and now I’m ready to serve up my own creation, The Odunze Dog.”

With the help of Levy, Odunze will soon put his personal stamp on the Chicago food scene with his own custom hot dog creation. Available for fans heading to Soldier Field this season will be “The Odunze Dog” - a charred jalapeno-cheddar dog lying on a bed of juicy Italian Beef, topped with hot giardiniera and cheddar cheese crumbles and a drizzle of Levy’s secret sauce.

Joining Odunze and Pierce in the campaign are former Ravens tight end turned analyst, Dennis Pitta, Ravens beloved mascot, Poe, and San Francisco 49ers linebacker, Fred Warner. Narrating the campaign trailer is legendary broadcaster and football voice, Mike Golic Sr.

Their teammates are not actors. They’re Levy’s star culinarians who are directly responsible for driving the ultimate fan experience in stadiums across the country. On the grill with Pierce is Senior Executive Chef of Allegiant Stadium, Sean Kinoshita. In the ice bath alongside Warner is Executive Chef of Levi’s Stadium, Alvin Kabiling. Hand-delivering Pitta a special order of Ravenous chicken tenders is the hospitality lead at M&T Bank Stadium, Jessica Gomes. Odunze’s hot dog hawking mentor is longtime Chicago vendor, Chris Hummel.

“I love nothing more than seeing our team members shine, I just never imagined one of our chefs in an ice bath in full chef garb and toque next to one of the best linebackers on the planet,” said Levy CEO Andy Lansing. “And if you couldn’t tell, that was very real ice. We have shivering outtakes to prove it. We’re ready for a great football season.”

