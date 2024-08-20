Sensible Weather Teams up With Kampgrounds of America to Protect Campers Across the United States From Inclement Weather With Weather Guarantees

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for travel and outdoor experiences, announces today its new partnership with Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), the world's largest network of privately owned campgrounds. Rounding out a robust portfolio of Sensible Weather camping partners, this partnership allows campers to buy Weather Guarantees at more than 450 KOA campgrounds across the U.S.

Sensible Weather provides a differentiated value to customers, with a Weather Guarantee that gives peace-of-mind and tangible experience benefits, while providing booking conversion improvements and incremental revenue for partners such as campgrounds, hotels, golf courses and more. Guests who are offered a Weather Guarantee have more confidence to book without worrying about the impact of unpredictable weather. Aligned with KOA’s commitment to enhancing the outdoor experience with their signature outdoor hospitality, campers can now add a Weather Guarantee to their bookings throughout the KOA system.

Sensible Weather provides a unique Weather Guarantee for every reservation based on the dates of travel and location. If the weather each day exceeds predefined parameters, Sensible Weather automatically sends a text to message to consumers letting them know how to collect their payout. Customers don’t need to submit a claim - there is no haggling or claims process. Campers with Weather Guarantees can receive reimbursements from Sensible Weather of up to 100% of their nightly rate in real-time, based on the day-of weather data via a text notification typically before the predicted weather event occurs.

“Camping today is about getting outside and making the most of your time outdoors. With six out of 10 U.S. households identifying as campers and camping accounting for a third of all leisure trips, more people are seeing the importance of connecting with nature,” says Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible Weather CEO & Founder. “Instead of letting the threat of unpredictable weather get in the way, our Weather Guarantees help campers commit to their next camping trip, and with the addition of KOA to our portfolio, will help campers make the most of their time at the majority of campgrounds across the U.S.”

Since 1962, KOA campgrounds have been the place to create unforgettable moments – relaxing with family or friends, enjoying the great outdoors or gathering around a campfire. According to KOA’s 2024 Camping & Hospitality Report, active campers have increased by 68% over the past 10 years, adding an additional 21.6 million households. As more people seek experiences in the outdoors, KOA aims to grow with the demand and maintain an unparalleled camping experience from booking, to arrival, to departure. KOA’s partnership with Sensible Weather offers a new convenience to campers that will ultimately increase booking confidence and amplify the guest experience.

“By early June, 40% of campers said they had altered plans due to weather,” shares Diane Eichler, Sr. Vice President of Marketing at Kampgrounds of America. “Outdoor hospitality can be heavily impacted by the weather. By offering Sensible’s Weather Guarantee, we will enhance our campers’ experience, encouraging more campers to book their next adventure with confidence and make lasting memories in the outdoors.”

Campers can start protecting their camping experience today at www.KOA.com.

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries, with a unique Weather Guarantee product that proactively reimburses hotel guests, golfers, skiers, and those visiting outdoor attractions and campsites when weather – rain and high temperatures – negatively impacts their experience. The Weather Guarantee is available through Sensible’s travel and hospitality partners, helping them provide a differentiated value to guests that increases peace of mind and offers tangible experience benefits, while increasing revenue and booking conversion. Founded in 2019, Sensible has sold over 500,000 Weather Guarantees and is backed by some of the biggest names in hospitality, climate, and technology, including the National Science Foundation, Infinity Ventures, Amex Ventures, and the PGA of America.

About Kampgrounds of America

Kampgrounds of America, Inc. has been the definitive leader in outdoor hospitality for more than 60 years. United under the mission of “connecting people to the outdoors and each other,” the company consists of two unique brands: KOA and Terramor Outdoor Resorts. KOA, the world's largest system of privately-owned, open-to-the-public campgrounds, consists of more than 500 franchised and owned campgrounds. With unrivaled brand visibility, KOA also offers campground owners and operators unparalleled support in campground education, design, recruitment, marketing and technology. Terramor Outdoor Resorts, a glamping venture, opened its first flagship property in Bar Harbor, Maine in 2020. Literally meaning ‘Love of Land,” the brand focuses on delivering a refined and upscale outdoor experience. For more information, visit KOA.com and TerramorOutdoorResort.com.