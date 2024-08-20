West Virginia University Partners with Apogee to Modernize Residence Hall Connectivity

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 5,000 West Virginia University (WVU) students now have a more robust internet experience and access to 24-hour customer support as the result of a partnership with Apogee, a Boldyn Networks company. Apogee, the leading provider of managed technology services for higher education, worked with WVU to modernize Residential Network (ResNet) services for most WVU residence halls and apartment complexes.

The initiative is part of broader, multi-faceted efforts by WVU to modernize the student experience and improve operational efficiency.

By partnering with Apogee, WVU can offload time-consuming operational tasks while maintaining control over critical aspects of network management. This collaboration ensures that students have fast, reliable internet access, supporting their academic success and their engagement with the campus community.

“Connectivity is crucial for the modern student experience, and this partnership with Apogee represents a huge milestone in our modernization efforts,” said Steve Watkins, Executive Director of Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations for WVU’s Information Technology Services. “By enhancing our infrastructure, we are ensuring that our students have the resources they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

Partnership for Innovative IT Solutions and Future Growth

The WVU IT team is at the forefront of implementing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the university community. By offloading operational work, the partnership with Apogee helps the IT team focus its resource on strategic initiatives that benefit the entire university.

“WVU is an institution that clearly prioritizes enhancing the student experience through continuous innovation,” said Matt Loecke, Executive Vice President at Apogee. “This collaboration not only supports WVU’s modernization goals but continues to transform the region into a national tech hub.”

Supporting the I-79 Technology Corridor

WVU’s commitment to technological advancement reinforces its role as a foundational anchor of the I-79 Technology Corridor. This corridor is a critical hub for technological innovation and economic development in West Virginia, and the enhanced connectivity provided by Apogee will further solidify WVU’s position as a leader in the region.

The WVU project is the most recent in a string of connectivity announcements across the Big 12 from Apogee – including partnerships with the University of Kansas and Oklahoma State University.

To learn more about the WVU Modernization Program, please visit modernizationprogram.wvu.edu.

About West Virginia University

West Virginia University is a public, land-grant institution founded in 1867. With a commitment to excellence in education, research, and service, WVU is dedicated to advancing knowledge and improving the quality of life for the people of West Virginia and beyond.

About Apogee

Apogee, a Boldyn Networks company, is the leading provider of managed technology services for higher education, providing solutions that support the academic mission, enhance the student experience, and empower campus IT teams. Apogee was acquired by Boldyn Networks in May 2024 and is part of their global operation spanning the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit apogee.us.