Rise Growth Partners Announces First Strategic Investment in Bleakley Financial Group to Propel National Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rise Growth Partners (“Rise”), the wealth management industry’s first synergistic financial partner for growth-oriented registered investment advisors (RIAs), announces its inaugural strategic minority investment in Bleakley Financial Group (“Bleakley”). Bleakley is a distinguished wealth advisory and financial planning firm with over three decades of history, whose advisors currently service nearly $10 billion in advisory assets as of 6.30.24. This partnership will empower Bleakley with essential resources and capital to attract growth-focused firms, advisor teams and individual advisors, enhancing its long track record of continuous growth and client-centric operations.

“As a firm built by advisors for advisors, our focus has always been on growth. We take pride in consistently delivering high-caliber planning and investment strategies to our clients,” says Andy Schwartz, CFP®, principal at Bleakley. “For a long time, we have considered bringing on a partner to accelerate our evolution into a nationally recognized firm. In Rise, we found a strategic partner with not only capital but also the expertise to expand a national firm that attracts top-tier growth-oriented advisors.”

“From the inception of Rise and with each new addition to our team, our focus has never been solely on deal-making, but on making a meaningful impact,” says Joe Duran, managing partner of Rise. “Our team is committed to serving our partner firms, which we are meticulous in selecting. Bleakley exemplifies all the essential pillars we seek in firms that we will partner with to build a lighthouse brand in the industry. For one, their experienced and aligned management team has fostered a client-centric culture. In addition, they have developed a platform that empowers advisors to practice at the top of their license and focus on delighting clients. Last but by no means least, Bleakley’s consistent growth, achieved through organic and inorganic strategies, is a testament to the team’s capabilities. Rise looks forward to accelerating and supporting that growth.”

Earlier this year, Rise announced a $250 million investment commitment from Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), supporting its efforts to invest in select RIAs nationwide. Rise is actively deploying this capital and plans to continue investing in select firms that align with its strategic goals and vision.

For more information on Rise and its innovative approach to building the next generation of RIAs, visit risegrowth.com. To learn more about Bleakley and its professional team of advisors, visit bleakley.com.

About Rise Growth Partners

Rise Growth Partners is a Synergistic Financial Partner that provides growth-oriented RIAs with comprehensive operational, financial, and growth expertise and systems. By investing a non-controlling minority stake in partner firms, Rise offers a solution for growth-oriented RIAs whose funding options are otherwise limited to strategic acquirers and financial sponsors. Its elite team, with over 200 years of combined experience, has a proven track record of building and exiting platform companies, generating billions of dollars in value. Rise is dedicated to building the next generation of “lighthouse brands” in the industry. Follow Rise Growth Partners on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About Bleakley Financial Group

Bleakley Financial Group is a premier financial planning and wealth management firm, dedicated to delivering tailored financial strategies to individuals, families, and businesses. Bleakley’s seasoned advisors prioritize clients’ goals and offer bespoke planning and investment strategies designed to realize clients’ financial aspirations. Founded in 1985, Bleakley’s advisors manage nearly $10 billion in advisory assets (as of 6/30/2024). Bleakley is unwavering in its commitment to the financial well-being and legacy of clients, and consistently delivers outcomes that have enabled continuous success and growth.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $18 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management and founder-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantages and excellent prospects for growth. Please visit www.charlesbank.com for more information.

