Hotels.com Partners with Affirm to Bring Guests a Flexible Way to Book Trips

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced a partnership with Hotels.com. Now, approved guests can book accommodations and pay over time with Affirm, helping more people book the trip of their dreams. This builds on Affirm and Expedia Group’s existing partnership, where Affirm is the exclusive buy now pay later provider on Expedia and Vrbo.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved Hotels.com guests can split the total cost of their purchase into budget-friendly payments. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees.

“ We are delighted to advance our partnership with Affirm and Hotels.com. This expanded collaboration offers travelers greater payment flexibility when booking their dream stays,” said Clayton Nelson, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates, Expedia Group. “ It emphasizes our dedication to enhancing the travel experience with innovative technologies, empowering our partners to offer exceptional service to their customers.”

“ Expanding our long-standing Expedia Group partnership to Hotels.com is a significant milestone in our shared journey to bring increased payment flexibility to travelers,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “ It builds upon the success Expedia Group and Affirm have achieved since 2016, and creates a frictionless experience to meet consumer demand for pay-over-time options in lodging.”

Hotels.com joins 292,000 Affirm retail partners, including Amazon, Casper, Newegg, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, Great Wolf Lodge, American Airlines and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and reach new customers.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™)

The Hotels.com app makes it easy to find your perfect somewhere with almost one million places to stay around the world. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a search away. Now with One Key, our comprehensive rewards program, get rewarded beyond hotels — earn and then use rewards on eligible flights, vacation rentals, and more on Expedia and Vrbo. Members save 10% or more at select hotels when signed into the app, and Silver, Gold and Platinum members receive perks at select VIP Access properties, such as food and beverage discounts.

© 2024 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. brands power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success, while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. Our organization is made up of three pillars: Expedia Brands, housing all our consumer brands; Expedia Product & Technology, focused on the group’s product and technical strategy and offerings; and Expedia for Business, consisting of business-to-business solutions and relationships throughout the travel ecosystem.

Expedia Group’s three flagship consumer brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo®. One Key™ is our comprehensive loyalty program that unifies Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo into one simple, flexible travel rewards experience. To enroll in One Key, download Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo mobile apps for free on iOS and Android devices. One Key is currently available in the U.S. and will become available globally soon.

For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com. Follow us on Twitter @expediagroup and check out our LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/expedia.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Trademarks and logos are the property of their respective owners. CST: 2029030-50

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Law license 60DBO-111681.

