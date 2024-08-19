Indianapolis Colts Select Shift4 to Power Ticket Sales Payments

INDIANAPOLIS & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indianapolis Colts and Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, today announced their partnership to use Shift4’s end-to-end payments solutions to power the NFL team’s ticketing transactions at Lucas Oil Stadium, beginning in the 2024 season.

Shift4’s suite of payment processing solutions simplifies operations for venues and other businesses while enhancing the customer experience. At Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts will leverage Shift4’s integration with Ticketmaster for a seamless ticket-buying experience for fans.

“The Colts strive to create a world-class experience for our fans, from the moment they purchase a ticket to the time they leave the stadium after a game,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. “Our partnership with Shift4, and the use of its technology solutions, will help us make our entire ticketing process even more smooth and efficient for our fans.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Colts to ensure their fans have a flawless experience when buying their tickets,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our solutions streamline operations for the most complex, fast-paced commerce environments in the world, whether online or in-person.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals, transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The NFL’s Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Since arriving in Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have reached the NFL postseason 19 times, winning 11 division titles, two AFC Championships and Super Bowl XLI. In our 71-year history, the club has reached seven NFL championship games or Super Bowls, winning four, in 1958, 1959, 1970 and 2006. Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships.