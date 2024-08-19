AllSpire Health Partners Selects Premier, Inc. as its National GPO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-enabled healthcare improvement company, today announced that it has been selected by AllSpire Health GPO, LLC (AllSpire), a regional group purchasing organization (GPO), as its primary national GPO and to support AllSpire’s more than $3.5 billion in annual GPO purchasing volume.

Premier will leverage its scale and actionable data to evaluate products and services – and support the continued development of a best-in-class contract portfolio to drive efficiencies, economic success and high-quality patient care for AllSpire Health GPO members, their patients and the communities they serve.

Under terms of the agreement, AllSpire Health GPO members that comprise 54 acute care hospitals with more than 12,200 licensed acute beds will be Premier GPO members and fully utilize Premier's national contract portfolio. Premier will further support the development of AllSpire’s regional contract portfolio for categories where local market dynamics drive optimal value and service.

“AllSpire’s mission is to enable each member system to thrive in a dynamic environment and continuously enhance the quality, efficiency and scope of care we deliver to our patients and communities,” said Brian Gragnolati, Chair of the AllSpire Health Partners Executive Committee, and President and CEO of Atlantic Health System. “Premier’s combination of market leading, competitive contracts, automation technologies and data-driven insights make them an ideal strategic partner for supporting supply chain excellence and delivering optimal value to our members and our communities.”

In addition to Premier’s supply chain management services, AllSpire members will have access to Premier’s performance improvement technology to aggregate and standardize member spend and utilization data, as well as Premier’s procure-to-pay (P2P) platform that seamlessly automates manual payment and invoicing processes to reduce waste and save time for both healthcare providers and suppliers. In addition, AllSpire members will leverage dedicated Premier sourcing and contracting experts to pinpoint cost savings opportunities and accelerate supply chain innovation across their organizations.

“We are thrilled to welcome AllSpire Health GPO and its members to the Premier GPO membership,” said Andy Brailo, Chief Commercial Officer of Premier. “Premier’s comprehensive supply chain management services and AI-enabled technology suite will help AllSpire members thrive in today’s and tomorrow’s healthcare environment – enabling them to streamline operations, drive performance improvement and manage supply chain costs all in one place. Premier prides itself on our ability to co-innovate with members and this partnership speaks volumes of the confidence we’ve built and the real-world results we can deliver.”

The anticipated GPO go-live date for the Premier-AllSpire partnership is January 2025. The financial impact of the agreement was not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

About AllSpire Health GPO

Founded in 2016, AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a collaborative, regional group purchasing organization utilizing innovative analytics, as well as product and purchased service standardization, as a platform to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction among its members. AllSpire Health GPO delivers value via the development and execution of clinical and service line improvement initiatives across the care continuum. For additional information visit www.allspiregpo.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.