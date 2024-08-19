Navy Federal Credit Union and Feeding America® Team Up to Fight Food Insecurity

VIENNA, Va. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union and Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, today kicked off No Plate Left Behind—a nationwide initiative to assist Active Duty servicemembers, Veterans and their families experiencing hunger.

More than 44 million people face hunger in the United States, including 1 in 5 children, and approximately 49 million people turned to food programs in 2022. According to the Military Family Advisory Network’s 2023 Military Family Support Programming Survey, 1 in 5 military families experience food insecurity—increasing to 1 in 4 among Active Duty families.

“Removing barriers for servicemembers, Veterans and their families to access food is a commitment that’s deeply important to us as a military-focused organization,” said Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal. “Together with Feeding America, we’re proud to continue advancing efforts to help our military and Veteran community put food on their tables.”

Last year, over $132,000 was raised through No Plate Left Behind—the equivalent of 1.32 million meals1 donated to food banks with large military populations in their service areas. Navy Federal team members also donated more than 3,500 pounds of food to Feeding America and local food banks across the country.

Through October 31, individuals can participate in No Plate Left Behind by donating to Feeding America. For every $5, that’s the equivalent of 50 meals. To get started, visit www.noplateleftbehind.com or scan the QR code on No Plate Left Behind printed materials and digital signs at a Navy Federal branch location. One hundred percent of donations will be provided for unrestricted use toward each food bank's areas of greatest need and to support the Active Duty military and Veteran community in their service areas.

September also marks Hunger Action Month, and the credit union is providing a variety of hands-on ways for all employees to give back to their communities, such as:

Setting up collection bins for non-perishable food items on Navy Federal campuses in Florida, Virginia and San Diego.

Encouraging employees to wear orange on September 10 (Hunger Action Day) to elevate awareness around hunger issues.

Coordinating volunteer opportunities, including food drives and distribution of meals, at local Feeding America partner food banks to help increase impact in local communities across the nation.

Hosting in-person or virtual education events to explore hunger challenges facing different communities.

“Each year, our team members dedicate countless hours to supporting local communities where we serve,” said Brandi Gomez, manager of corporate social responsibility at Navy Federal. “Whether through time, treasure or talent, it’s part of our mission to connect employees to causes that mean the most to them and provide multiple avenues, including paid volunteer leave, to give back.”

Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America helped distribute 5.3 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year.

“We’re excited to have Navy Federal Credit Union continue its support of the movement to end hunger. The No Plate Left Behind campaign, coupled with the enthusiastic support from Navy Federal's employees, brings us closer to an America where no one is hungry,” said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America.

For more information on how Navy Federal is joining the fight against food insecurity in the military and Veteran community, visit www.navyfederal.org/fighthunger.

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

