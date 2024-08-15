Bidgely Solidifies Energy Industry Leadership for AI Excellence in 2024

Evolution of Bidgely’s AI solutions continue to reflect the emerging needs of its customers in today's dynamic energy landscape. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has strengthened its position as the leading artificial intelligence (AI) partner for global utilities as validated by numerous mainstream and industry awards in the first half of 2024. As the Bidgely UtilityAI Platform™ continues to expand with new customers globally, unlocking value with AI — both for the current deployment of smart meters and next generation AMI 2.0 meters — enables utilities to improve grid management with bottom-up precision, enhance customer engagement and discover new operational efficiencies.

Bidgely spent more than a decade perfecting its AI-based energy algorithms after pioneering disaggregation machine learning technology in 2012. Today, Bidgely holds 16 patents, partnerships with nearly 50 of the world’s leading energy providers, 50+ billion meter reads processed, and insights from over 30 million homes around the world.

“As an innovation partner for 10-plus years, we’ve kept our utility customers at the forefront of the AI revolution,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “With the AI market evolving beyond traditional, predictive analytics to the interactive, generative creation of new ideas and possibilities, so too do we blaze a new path to make behind-the-meter energy insights more interactive, intuitive and accessible.”

Accolades in First Half 2024

Bidgely’s success in implementing sophisticated AI strategies across a broad range of utility use cases secured the company a position as one of Fast Company’s top 10 Applied AI companies in the world for 2024. The honor recognized Bidgely’s empowerment of utilities to optimize existing grid infrastructure for increased energy efficiency and grid management while also staying at the forefront of emerging trends like electric vehicle (EV) charging impacts.

Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform also earned ‘Top Product of the Year’ by Environment+Energy Leader as well as AESP’s ‘Innovation in Technology' Award for providing utilities with unique, behind-the-meter insights that critically unify grid strategy and customer programs.

Additionally, multiple utility partners received recognition for the use of Bidgely’s AI insights to better understand, anticipate and manage the impact of EV charging on the grid. Together, Bidgely and Avista Utilities won PLMA’s 2024 Technology Pioneer Award, while Hydro One was honored with SECC’s Smart Energy Innovation Award.

Evolution of Bidgely’s AI Roadmap

As an AI innovator, Bidgely partners with utilities to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic energy landscape. Built on the industry's most advanced machine learning technology, Bidgely’s comprehensive AI roadmap is designed to meet the unique challenges utilities face. This includes providing solutions that enable utilities to excel in three key areas:

Maximize Agility and Optionality: Swiftly adapting, pivoting and capitalizing on new opportunities in ways critical for grid resilience.

Swiftly adapting, pivoting and capitalizing on new opportunities in ways critical for grid resilience. Activate Customers as Energy Partners: Empowering customers to become willing participants in an energy ecosystem focused on sustainability.

Empowering customers to become willing participants in an energy ecosystem focused on sustainability. Do More with Less, Without Compromising Quality, Safety or Security: Optimizing operations and ensuring efficient use of resources while maintaining the highest standards and de-risking AI adoption.

The evolution of Bidgely’s AI solutions will continue to reflect the emerging needs of its customers while focusing on generative AI (GenAI) applications that have been market-verified with the potential to productize.

2024 EmPOWER AI Conference

Bidgely will share a sneak preview of the newest GenAI technology on its roadmap at its annual AI conference, hosted by Avista Utilities from September 17-19 in Spokane, Washington.

North American utility providers, including Avista Utilities, Portland General Electric, Tucson Electric Power, PacifiCorp, Southern California Gas, Arizona Public Service and others, will also showcase their successful implementation of AI. Sessions will be rooted in real-world best practices to demonstrate to attendees how to optimize AI strategies and drive better operational outcomes. Register to attend here.

To learn more about Bidgely’s applied AI technology, download EmPOWERing Progress: Expanding the Energy AI Value Stack.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.