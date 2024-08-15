NaphCare and St. Lucie County Announce Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Healthcare Services to the County’s Jail Population

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & ST. LUCIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners recently announced that it has awarded NaphCare, Inc., a leading correctional healthcare company, a contract to provide comprehensive healthcare services for its approximately 1,250 incarcerated individuals.

“The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with NaphCare as the new medical provider for the county jail. After an extensive search, county staff completed a comprehensive due diligence process and found NaphCare has a proven track record in providing extensive and affordable health care services for our inmate population,” said St. Lucie County Administrator George Landry. “This new partnership, combined with the recent state legislation supported by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, will create a significant cost-savings to taxpayers when it comes to funding inmate medical services.”

Effective July 29, NaphCare provides care for incarcerated individuals’ medical, mental health, dental, and pharmaceutical needs inside the St. Lucie County Jail, located at Rock Road in Fort Pierce, and partners with local hospitals and providers to deliver offsite healthcare services.

“NaphCare is proud to expand our service footprint and build on our 19-year legacy of providing quality care in Florida,” said Brad McLane, chief executive officer of NaphCare. “Florida is a hub of innovation for NaphCare and our partners, where we pilot many of our most forward-moving programs. We're grateful for the opportunity to develop and demonstrate the significant impact our services have on this population and the state of Florida.”

NaphCare currently partners with local and federal corrections agencies in Florida, including across Hillsborough, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties, as well as the city of Jacksonville, to provide quality healthcare services, technology solutions, and administrative services. It has 450 Florida-based employees and over 8,000 specialty providers across the state.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com.

About St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners oversees more than two dozen departments that make up county government. Located on the east coast of Florida, between Orlando and Miami, St. Lucie County is comprised of roughly 572 square miles with 21 miles of coastline. With a growing population of more than 380,000 residents, the county includes the cities of Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie Village. For more information, visit: www.stlucieco.gov.