The St. Joe Company Announces New Homebuilder Relationships With Holiday Builders and Harris Doyle Homes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) announces new homebuilder relationships with Holiday Builders and Harris Doyle Homes. With the addition of these regional homebuilders, St. Joe’s builder program now includes 19 builders within its residential portfolio of 16 active communities throughout Northwest Florida.

Holiday Builders, headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, recently executed a contract with St. Joe for the purchase of homesites in St. Joe’s Salt Creek at Mexico Beach community—the first contract for single family homesites in this new community. Holiday Builders has been in business for more than 40 years, building homes throughout the state of Florida and southern Alabama.

Harris Doyle Homes, formed in 2008 in Birmingham, Alabama, has grown to be one of Birmingham’s largest homebuilders. Since that time, Harris Doyle Homes has built more than 2,700 homes in 26 residential communities across Alabama and Florida. Having recently contracted to purchase homesites in St. Joe’s Breakfast Point® East community, Harris Doyle Homes will become the fourth builder offering new homes in the growing community located in Panama City Beach.

“Both Holiday Builders and Harris Doyle Homes are great regional builders that will further diversify the new home product for buyers at every stage of life in our residential communities,” said Bridget Precise, Senior Vice President of Residential Real Estate for St. Joe. “These new builder relationships demonstrate continued builder interest in our area and demand for homesites, as Northwest Florida continues to attract full-time residents from across the country.”

Among the 19 participants in St. Joe’s homebuilder program are a mix of large national builders, regional builders operating throughout the southeast and local builders with a focus on Northwest Florida. Currently, new homes offered by these builders in St. Joe’s residential communities range in price from the low $300,000’s to more than $3 million.

Holiday Builders in the Salt Creek at Mexico Beach community and Harris Doyle Homes in the Breakfast Point East community plan to have new homes ready for sale in 2025.

