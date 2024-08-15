IntelePeer Inks New, Multi-Million Dollar Generative AI Agent Deal

DANIA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IntelePeer, a leading AI-powered communications automation platform provider, has signed a new, 8-figure generative AI agent deal with a Fortune 100 FinTech company. With a goal of improving the overall customer experience (CX) as well as reducing its contact center labor costs, the company is using AI agents to realize a savings of approximately $3 - $6 for each call fully self-served by IntelePeer’s SmartAgent while taking automation rates to more than 70%, resulting in over 10X the Return on Investment (ROI). Results to date include:

Handling more than 90M customer voice calls per year with over 20,000 simultaneous calls.

Significantly reduced waiting and call hold times.

Customers now resolve their inquiries in 25% less time.

Considerable reduction in the number of outsourced agents.

Enabled customer to realize significant cost savings and profit improvements.

To date, IntelePeer has improved the CX for more than 600 million customer interactions and its solutions are capable of handling a range of tasks from multilingual customer service, to scheduling and managing appointments, placing orders, providing quotes, and processing payments. The results are a testament to IntelePeer’s vision of fully automating customer interactions to reduce the load on the contact center while improving CX.

“It’s a pinnacle moment for customer support and care with our generative AI agents providing better customer experiences, more rewarding work for customer service employees, and a rapid return on investment for our customers,” said IntelePeer CEO, Frank Fawzi. “In today’s hyper-competitive business environment, customer experience is one of the few differentiating factors that makes a business stand out. Using Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and our rapid workflow builder Smartflows, our platform delivers game-changing solutions that drive better outcomes for both inbound and outbound communications. Our customers are seeing firsthand how our generative AI solutions are able to fully automate more interactions than they ever thought possible while delivering higher accuracy, security, and data privacy.”

To determine where to best apply AI and automation, IntelePeer conducted a Customer Intent Study for the customer. To ensure security, IntelePeer’s Intent Study first stripped any Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) from the source, and then used that secure data to analyze thousands of interactions. The findings were used to develop a roadmap for the implementation of AI and automation for this FinTech’s customer service environment.

IntelePeer’s communications automation platform leverages world-class generative AI that enables users to build communications-enabled workflows and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with existing processes. IntelePeer’s AI agent, SmartAgent, can handle a wide range of interactions as effectively as a live agent with a higher percentage of first-time resolutions and improved accuracy, making “being on hold” a thing of the past. Other features include:

Fully integrated, omnichannel experience automating messaging, chat, and email interactions.

Personalized self-service capabilities that are natural to converse with.

AI agents that can respond and adapt to customer interactions in multiple languages and provide dynamic responses.

Q&A knowledge base that enables accurate responses to thousands of questions.

Supervised learning delivering continuous improvement of automation rates and customer sentiment.

High quality synthetic voice generation capabilities.

Real-time analytics to track and monitor interactions and performance as it happens.

Customer satisfaction measurement tools.

Integration with other business tools and systems, enabling seamless real-time data flow and a more comprehensive view of operations.

For information about IntelePeer products and services, visit: http://www.intelepeer.ai

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.