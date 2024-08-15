Econoparts Selects Blue Yonder To Rev Up Its Supply Chain and Improve Customer Service

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With shorter product life cycles, new competitors, and expanding partner-supplier networks, the automotive parts market is highly competitive. As a result, auto parts retailers need more robust supply chains to maintain inventory levels and meet customer demand. That’s why Econoparts, a recognized automotive parts and lubricants distributor in El Salvador, has selected to digitally transform its planning and replenishment strategy with Blue Yonder, the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Econoparts will implement Blue Yonder Advanced Replenishment solution to support its growth and optimize its planning process.

By implementing the Blue Yonder solutions, Econoparts will be able to:

Establish more collaborative relationships with trading partners based on defined processes and agreements.

Optimize inventory management at the store level.

Reduce lost sales, inventory carrying costs, and merchandise returns.

Improve service levels and increase customer satisfaction.

Share key insight into demand projections, stable order patterns, promotional strategies, and inventory levels.

“We were seeking a long-term supply chain solutions partner to help grow with us. We selected Blue Yonder because of their vast experience in Latin America meeting demand planning needs at different companies. The flexibility, functionality and scalability of their solutions will allow us to seamlessly integrate with our current and future system landscapes. This will provide us with the ability to navigate through economic fluctuations and their impact on consumer spending,” said Pierre Cohen, executive director, Econoparts.

With Blue Yonder Advanced Replenishment, Econoparts will be able to optimize forecasting and replenishment performance and inventory levels at its stores. As a result, Econoparts can reduce inventory and labor costs, while increasing sales and decreasing out-of-stocks.

“Econoparts’ selection of Blue Yonder reflects their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the automotive parts industry in El Salvador,” said Albert Jung, vice president, Retail – LATAM, Blue Yonder. “Blue Yonder solutions provide insights into a customer’s supply chain to allow smarter and more profitable business decisions. We are looking forward to helping Econoparts with their transformation.”

About Econoparts

Econoparts is the merchandiser company of automotive spare parts and lubricants, leader in world quality brands located in El Salvador. With 22 branches nationwide, and with more than 50 years of experience in the Salvadoran market, they are recognized for being the retailer company of automotive parts and lubricants, a leader in recognized brands.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformation. Retailers, manufacturers and logistics service providers worldwide rely on Blue Yonder to optimize and accelerate their supply chain from planning through fulfillment, delivery, and returns. Blue Yonder’s AI-driven supply chain platform and multi-enterprise, multi-tier network enable more accurate forecasting and dynamic management of capacity, inventory and transport. Blue Yonder helps businesses navigate modern supply chain complexity and volatility with more resilient, sustainable supply chains to delight customers, scale profitably, and run flawlessly. www.blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.