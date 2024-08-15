Cookies Expands to Southern New Mexico, With New Cannabis Dispensary Opening Aug. 17 in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International cannabis and lifestyle brand Cookies today announced the grand opening of its second adult-use cannabis dispensary in New Mexico. Located in Sunland Park, the brand’s first storefront in southern New Mexico will showcase Cookies’ world-renowned suite of products, along with a curated selection of local cannabis brands, beginning Saturday, Aug. 17.

“New Mexico has shown Cookies so much love and support since we opened our first store in Albuquerque,” said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies. “I can’t wait to be back in New Mexico for a meet and greet on Friday, 8/16 at our Cookies Albuquerque store and also show up for customers at our new Cookies location in Sunland Park for the grand opening event this Saturday, August 17th. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Cookies Sunland Park, a new 1,100 square-foot retail space including a full-service drive-thru, is bringing its renowned cannabis strains to New Mexico consumers through an exclusive cultivation partnership with Mad Cow Genetics—also the company’s cultivation partner for Cookies Albuquerque, and in the brands’ home state of California—and stands to further both brands’ goals of providing the best quality products and delivering an unparalleled customer experience.

By combining an accomplished local retail team with exceptional products, Cookies is honored to serve New Mexico cannabis consumers. Cookies looks forward to providing those located in the southern region of the state with access to their highly sought-after offerings and iconic cultivars such as Berniehana Butter, Gary Payton, That Badu, Cereal Milk, London Pound Cake and more.

The grand opening celebration will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 17, with Berner on-site for a meet and greet at 11 a.m. followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and a day full of festivities.

Anyone 21 or older interested in attending may RSVP here and will be required to show a valid, government-issued ID upon entering. Medical patients under 21 must provide a valid, state-issued medical marijuana card and government-issued ID prior to entering.

Cookies Sunland Park, located at 1500 Appaloosa Dr., Ste B, Sunland Park, NM will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Learn more at sunland.cookies.co.

About Cookies

Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company; founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai. The company creates game-changing genetics and offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company is actively involved in advocacy and social impact initiatives to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs. Cookies opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, has since expanded to over 70 retail locations in over 20 markets across 6 countries, and was recently named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by Ad Age; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. To learn more about Cookies, visit cookies.co, and to learn more about Cookies CBD, visit shop.cookies.co